Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grammy-Winning Pianist Daniil Trifonov Returns as Part of the Shriver Hall Concert Series

The performance is on Sunday, December 4 at Shriver Hall.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Grammy-Winning Pianist Daniil Trifonov Returns as Part of the Shriver Hall Concert Series

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) continues its 2022-2023 season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 5:30pm with Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov, who returns to Baltimore after his last appearance at SHCS in the spring of 2021. A pre-concert talk takes place at 4:30pm and is open to all ticket holders.

The remarkable and "incandescent" (The New York Times) Trifonov - who is "without question the most astounding pianist of our age" (The Times, London) and "a phenomenon" (The Guardian) - will give a dazzling recital featuring some of the most virtuosic pieces in the repertoire.

Trifonov, Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year, will perform Tchaikovsky's Children's Album, inspired by Schumann's best selling collection of easy piano pieces, Album for the Young; Schumann's Fantasie in C major, the germ of which consisted of a single movement titled "Ruins," which Schumann later expanded into a memorial triptych to Beethoven with the addition of panels labeled "Trophies" and "Palms"; Mozart's Fantasia in C minor, which begins and ends with a slithering chromatic theme that is repeated sequentially at different tonal levels; Ravel's Gaspard de la nuit, taking its title from a cycle of poems by Aloysius Bertrand; and Scriabin's Sonata No. 5, a work made up of a single movement and whose structure is complex, with a welter of recurring themes embedded in the densely woven texture.

For the 22-23 season, SHCS offers a concert streaming option as an exclusive subscription benefit for mainstage concerts taking place at Shriver Hall.

SHCS' 22-23 season additionally includes performances by cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:30pm; bass-baritone Davóne Tines and pianist Adam Nielsen in their Baltimore debuts on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 5:30pm; the Dover Quartet and double-bassist Joseph Conyers, in his Baltimore debut, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio - made up of violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff, and pianist Kiveli Dörken - on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:30pm; and Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 5:30pm.

Shriver's 22-23 free Discovery Series features 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition-winner tubist Jasmine Piggot on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art; 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and youngest ever winner of the National Sphinx Competition cellist Sterling Elliott, who makes his Baltimore debut, and pianist Elliot Wuu on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00pm at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall; and the Thalea String Quartet on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00pm also at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICALPhotos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL
October 18, 2022

All new cast portraits have been released for But I'm a Cheerleader: the Musical at the Turbine Theatre. Check out the photos here!
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Next MonthSTEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Next Month
October 18, 2022

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) announces Robert Harling's beloved tragicomedy, Steel Magnolias, in the Patricia George Decio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, November 10-13.
Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”
October 18, 2022

For the first time ever, Festival Ballet Providence presents its first program of the 2022-2023 Season, Off The Wall, a unique collaboration with the RISD Museum.
Josh Mostel and Richard Masur Join TWO JEWS TALKING Off-BroadwayJosh Mostel and Richard Masur Join TWO JEWS TALKING Off-Broadway
October 18, 2022

There are two “new” Jews talking! Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) and Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, “Younger”) will keep the conversation going in Ed. Weinberger's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement's.
Melissa Rose Hirsch Joins Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE This November at 54 BelowMelissa Rose Hirsch Joins Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE This November at 54 Below
October 18, 2022

Special guest Melissa Rose Hirsch joins Erin Kommor in 'Begin to Hope', November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm. 