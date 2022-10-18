Grammy-Winning Pianist Daniil Trifonov Returns as Part of the Shriver Hall Concert Series

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) continues its 2022-2023 season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 5:30pm with Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov, who returns to Baltimore after his last appearance at SHCS in the spring of 2021. A pre-concert talk takes place at 4:30pm and is open to all ticket holders.

The remarkable and "incandescent" (The New York Times) Trifonov - who is "without question the most astounding pianist of our age" (The Times, London) and "a phenomenon" (The Guardian) - will give a dazzling recital featuring some of the most virtuosic pieces in the repertoire.

Trifonov, Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year, will perform Tchaikovsky's Children's Album, inspired by Schumann's best selling collection of easy piano pieces, Album for the Young; Schumann's Fantasie in C major, the germ of which consisted of a single movement titled "Ruins," which Schumann later expanded into a memorial triptych to Beethoven with the addition of panels labeled "Trophies" and "Palms"; Mozart's Fantasia in C minor, which begins and ends with a slithering chromatic theme that is repeated sequentially at different tonal levels; Ravel's Gaspard de la nuit, taking its title from a cycle of poems by Aloysius Bertrand; and Scriabin's Sonata No. 5, a work made up of a single movement and whose structure is complex, with a welter of recurring themes embedded in the densely woven texture.

For the 22-23 season, SHCS offers a concert streaming option as an exclusive subscription benefit for mainstage concerts taking place at Shriver Hall.

SHCS' 22-23 season additionally includes performances by cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:30pm; bass-baritone Davóne Tines and pianist Adam Nielsen in their Baltimore debuts on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 5:30pm; the Dover Quartet and double-bassist Joseph Conyers, in his Baltimore debut, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio - made up of violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff, and pianist Kiveli Dörken - on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:30pm; and Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 5:30pm.

Shriver's 22-23 free Discovery Series features 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition-winner tubist Jasmine Piggot on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art; 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and youngest ever winner of the National Sphinx Competition cellist Sterling Elliott, who makes his Baltimore debut, and pianist Elliot Wuu on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00pm at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall; and the Thalea String Quartet on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00pm also at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall.