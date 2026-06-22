Grammy Winner Chandrika Tandon Donates Seven Figures to Young People's Chorus NYC

The Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced a seven figure gift from Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist, and YPC Artist in Residence Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon to launch the YPC Tandon Global Collab, a new initiative that transforms music from an extracurricular activity into a vital bridge for human connection and emotional empowerment.

Grounded in the belief that harmony arises from a deep understanding of diverse cultures, the program uses varied musical perspectives—including the sacred traditions of Indian mantras and chants—to foster global empathy. By building upon YPC's proven framework, the Collab creates immersive exchanges where choristers share their American culture while gaining the cross-cultural fluencies necessary to navigate and lead in an interconnected world.

Tandon, who has worked closely with YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez as YPC's 2025 and 2026 Artist in Residence, said her gift reflects a profound belief in music's power to uplift and heal.

“I am proud to support this new initiative which creates opportunities for young people to share their incredible musical traditions with the rest of the world and experience the richness of global cultures through music,” said Tandon. “Music is a powerful unifier and through these shared experiences young people will gain an important and deep understanding of one another, themselves, and the world they share.”

YPC serves 2,000 children annually, representing every borough of New York City. Through the YPC Tandon Global Collab, students will engage directly with international peers and learn musical traditions while serving as cultural ambassadors for New York City and the United States.

“This gift transforms our ability to engage young people in meaningful cultural diplomacy,” said Núñez. “Our singers don't just travel the world to perform. They learn, they collaborate, they exchange ideas. In the process, they develop pride in their own heritage and respect for cultures around the world.”

The YPC Tandon Global Collab marks a significant expansion of YPC's international work. It aims to empower students to see beyond borders and approach the world with curiosity, confidence, and compassion. As Tandon and Núñez both affirm, music remains one of humanity's most powerful resources. Núñez said, “Through music, we are capable of building a more vibrant and harmonious future.”

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.

About Chandrika Tandon

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is a business leader, GRAMMY-winning artist, and humanitarian, committed to elevating human happiness through music and education.

Her passion for fostering emotional well-being is focused on emanating love, joy, and transcendence through her music and artistry. She has released seven studio albums, including GRAMMY-winning Triveni and Grammy-nominated Soul Call. Ms. Tandon has conducted numerous benefit concerts on world stages to sold-out audiences, including the Kennedy Center, Nassau Coliseum, Times Square, and Washington DC's National Mall for hundreds of thousands of attendees of the World Culture Festival.

Ms. Tandon's economic well-being efforts are focused on education at all levels. She is a board member of NYU Tandon School of Engineering and is the founder of Madras Christian College's Boyd-Tandon School of Business, as well as the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA). Her foundation has established faculty chairs at Yale, Harvard, and Yale. She is a member of the American Academy of the Arts and serves as a governor of the New York Academy of Sciences.

She has received several awards including the Gallatin Medal, NYUʼs highest honor, the Walter Nichols Medal for leadership and integrity, and the Polytechnic Medal recognizing her contribution to science and engineering. Ms. Tandon has been inducted into the Horatio Alger Society of Distinguished Americans and has received the Americans for the Arts BCA Leadership Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, The Town Hall's Friend of the Arts Award, the Ban-Ki Moon Award for Women's Empowerment, and the ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award.

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