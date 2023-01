Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, and More Added To THE MUSIC OF PAUL MCCARTNEY at Carnegie Hall

The 18th annual Music Of fundraising performance, The Music Of Paul McCartney, proudly welcomes to the already star-studded roster Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash (The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), multi-Grammy Award-winning pop-rock artist Bruce Hornsby, alt-rock icon Natalie Merchant (solo and 10,000 Maniacs), Sammy Rae, the extraordinary front woman of Sammy Rae & the Friends and indie-folk rocker Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart. The newly-added artists join a gathering of iconic family and friends which also include Lake Street Dive, Allison Russell, Bettye LaVette, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, Glen Hansard, Lyle Lovett, The Cactus Blossoms, and Shovels & Rope. This dazzling night will take place March 15, 2023 at Carnegie Hall and is produced by Michael Dorf Presents.

The 18nd annual Music Of experience celebrates McCartney's legacy with live performances from the vast catalog of this prolific songwriting legend, while also raising funds to support music education programs for underserved youth. VIP packages with the best seats in the house include the afterparty, among other perks. This magical night of McCartney's music is currently on sale at musicof.org.

McCartney's music has been bringing people together for decades as a member of the Beatles, Wings, and an acclaimed solo artist. His tender ballads, frisky rockers, and his always reflective and deeply insightful lyrics have sound tracked the lives of many generations over six decades. The era-defining two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and singer-songwriter's astounding career includes having written or co-written a record 32 songs that have topped the Billboard Hot 100.

"What an honor to work with one of the greatest singer/songwriters in history and have him interested in our annual show at Carnegie Hall. We have missed doing this during the pandemic and looking forward to this special night. Of course, we will miss Rita Houston of WFUV, our longtime MC who passed from a battle with cancer and to whom we will also be paying tribute this year. Christine Stone of SiriusXM will be joining us this year," said Michael Dorf.

Previous Music Of tributes have spotlighted the work of Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne, among others. Every year, the tributes have sold out and contributed 100% of the net proceeds-approximately $100,000-from the evening to the following non-profit organizations: Music Will (formally Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D'Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.