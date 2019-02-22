BroadwayWorld JR
Got Kids? Love Theatre? Apply Today to Be a BroadwayWorld JR Contributor!

Feb. 22, 2019  

BroadwayWorld JR is on the hunt for new contributors!

Want a chance to attend more theatre with your kids? If you have an interest in reviewing children's theatre/classes, why not write about it for BroadwayWorld to help out other parents?

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts in the New York City area, with great writing skills, attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. This position is unpaid, but offers the opportunity to experience theatre with your kids for free!

To apply, please send one writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'BroadwayWorld JR'.

