Glenn Close on Wanting to Play Cruelle de Vil Again, Her New Album With Ted Nash, and More!
Close teased her idea for a new Cruella film!
Glenn Close recently chatted with Variety about wanting to play the Disney villain Cruella de Vil again, her new jazz album, and more.
While a new Cruella movie is in the works, starring Emma Stone, Close revealed that she's interested in taking on the role again, perhaps in a new way.
"I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella," she teased. "Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers."
Close's new album with Ted Nash, 'Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution' is available on May 7. (Read our review here.)
"I used to be intimidated by jazz," Close said. "Now I feel it is an absolute expression of what it means to be a human being."
While she doesn't see herself as a jazz musician, she has aspirations to take the stage in that way.
"I have a fabulous red Gibson electric bass and I've taken lessons," she said. "I just want to be in the background being cool wearing a great hat."
