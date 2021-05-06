Glenn Close on Wanting to Play Cruelle de Vil Again, Her New Album With Ted Nash, and More!

Glenn Close recently chatted with Variety about wanting to play the Disney villain Cruella de Vil again, her new jazz album, and more.

While a new Cruella movie is in the works, starring Emma Stone, Close revealed that she's interested in taking on the role again, perhaps in a new way.

"I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella," she teased. "Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers."

Close's new album with Ted Nash, 'Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution' is available on May 7. (Read our review here.)

"I used to be intimidated by jazz," Close said. "Now I feel it is an absolute expression of what it means to be a human being."

While she doesn't see herself as a jazz musician, she has aspirations to take the stage in that way.

"I have a fabulous red Gibson electric bass and I've taken lessons," she said. "I just want to be in the background being cool wearing a great hat."

