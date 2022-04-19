Glenn Close, Joel Grey and More Announced for Irish Rep's 2022 Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced performers and presenters for A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, this season's annual Gala benefit production. The evening will take place at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm and will honor Loretta Brennan Glucksman with Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her philanthropic support of Irish communities and her tireless work in promoting Irish culture and heritage in the US and around the world. Irish Rep also celebrates Artistic Honorees Linda Fisher and David Toser, whose costume designs have brought to life hundreds of characters in more than fifty productions over the last 33 years.

A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince will feature appearances and performances by Tony Award nominee Michel Bell (Showboat), Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Emmy and Tony Award winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), Oscar and Tony Award winner Joel Grey (Cabaret), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) and more to be announced. All performers and presenters are subject to change.

A star-studded cast of Irish Rep company members and Broadway singers will perform selections from Hal's legendary oeuvre, which includes The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Merrily We Roll Along, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and more.

The Gala performance will be directed and arranged by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York) with musical direction by John Bell (Meet Me in St. Louis). Kevin Curley, Chairman and CEO of Curley Financial Group, LLC, serves as Gala Chair.

Hal Prince's fearless creativity effectively created the American musical theater scene we know today. His risk-taking was rewarded with a record 21 Tony Awards. On this special evening, Irish Rep remembers its pal through his groundbreaking musicals and celebrates his legacy as a friend and collaborator - a leader who lifted up young artists and new endeavors. Hal and his wife Judy were two of Irish Rep's earliest champions, helping them to become the company they are today; Hal went on to serve on the Irish Rep Board for more than 30 years, and adapted and directed Grandchild of Kings for the theatre in 1992.

Single performance-only tickets begin at $50 and are available now to Irish Rep members at irishrep.org. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday April 26 at 12pm. The performance will be preceded by a private cocktail hour and followed by dinner at Bryant Park Grill (25 West 40th Street). VIP Gala Event Packages start at $500. For more information, please contact Irish Rep at 212.255.0270 or email development@irishrep.org.

In accordance with policies currently followed by Broadway and other performing arts venues, masks and proof of vaccination will be required to enter The Town Hall. Guests may remove their masks for the dinner and cocktails at Bryant Park Grill. Any change to these policies will be communicated via email and at IrishRep.org.i??

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage.a??Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

