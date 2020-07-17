Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein & More Will Take Part in AIDS Walk: Live at Home This Weekend

AIDS WALK: LIVE AT HOME shared today that the previously announced star-studded line-up for Sunday's virtual broadcast will now also include Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Glenn Close, Anne Hathaway, Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks, Harvey Fierstein, Raul Esparza, Norm Lewis and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

AIDS Walk: Live at Home will also feature performances and appearances including: award-winning icon, Bette Midler; Grammy-winning global superstar, Gloria Estefan; Golden Globe winner, Matt Bomer; entertainment icon, Vanessa Williams; Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, Laura Linney; Tony Award winner, Alan Cumming; Téa Leoni (Madam Secretary) Katharine McPhee (Smash); Shoshana Bean (Wicked); Megan Hilty (Smash); Skylar Astin (Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist); Tan France (Queer Eye); Bobby Berk (Queer Eye); Karamo Brown (Queer Eye); Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist); Ross Mathews (RuPaul's Drag Race); Alex Newell (Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist); Elvis Duran (iHeartMedia on-air personality); Mae Whitman (Good Girls); and stars from RuPaul's Drag Race, including Nina West, Jackie Cox, Latrice Royale, Willam, Chi Chi DeVayne, Alexis Michelle, The Vixen and Ginger Minj.

In addition to being live-streamed on aidswalk.net, PRCSF.org and GMHC.org, AIDS Walk: Live at Home also will be broadcast on ABC7/KGO-TV in San Francisco. Presented in partnership with iHeartMedia, the event will feature iHeartMedia on-air personality, Elvis Duran and will be streamed live on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Additionally, iHeart's Z100 in New York and KIOI, KMEL and KYLD in San Francisco will support the event with multiple radio promotions in the days and weeks leading up to July 19.

Featuring voices from both cities, AIDS Walk: Live at Home will harness the strength and individual character of two landmark events and the communities that embrace them year after year.

"From the Bronx to the Bay Area, this creative joint effort will unite our distinct yet like-minded communities of supporters from across multiple regions. At the same time, supporters from other locations across the country - particularly with cities that do not have their own AIDS Walks - will be able to join in on the fun," said Brett Andrews, CEO of PRC, Kelsey Louie, CEO of GMHC and Craig R. Miller, founder of both events in a joint statement.

"Stemming from the uncertainty surrounding the current healthcare crisis, we collectively decided to bring teams together virtually to create a new vision for the Bay Area's largest, single-day AIDS-related fundraiser," said Andrews. "Now marking our 33rd year, we're really excited about AIDS Walk: Live at Home which will raise awareness and funds that support HIV care and prevention services, as well as mental health, substance use, housing and other important social programs."

"When the COVID-19 pandemic struck New York City, we moved quickly to adapt our services to meet head on the new environment and its challenges for people living with HIV," said Louie. "With people sheltering at home, we are bringing GMHC's services directly to the doorsteps of thousands. We've delivered more than 34,000 meals thus far. We are meeting the skyrocketing need for mental health services and legal services, substance use counseling, and HIV home testing. Videoconferencing and other technologies have been harnessed to provide help with supportive housing, financial management, and so much more, so that our clients' vital resources continue uninterrupted."

"For those of us who were part of the early years of the AIDS epidemic, the plight of our country right now is at once unprecedented and strangely familiar," said Miller. "Over the past 34 years, we have always stood, walked and marched with all who oppose police brutality and the racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic disparities that persist in the healthcare and criminal justice systems of America. Protecting people who have been singled out, harassed, scapegoated and underserved is what we do. It is our legacy and it remains our commitment."

For registration information or to donate to AIDS Walk: Live at Home, please visit aidswalk.net. There is no registration fee.

