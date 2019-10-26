Glassbox Collective Presents Premiere Performance: Collaborative Exploration Of Shakespeare's RICHARD II

Glassbox Collective partners with members of the 2018 Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab to present Music at the Close--a collaborative, multidisciplinary exploration of Shakespeare's Richard II, Nov. 13 at 8pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The production includes three directors, six actors, ten composers and thirty performing musicians.

"Music plays a fascinating role in Richard II" said Taylor Hatch, Project Director and Adapter. "It's used as a portent of Richard's fall and is the central focus of his final soliloquy. Because this is one of Shakespeare's lesser known works, we felt emboldened to deconstruct and explore a non-traditional path."

"As we approached the text from a musical perspective," said Jamie Erekson, Artistic Director of Glassbox Collective, "the project quickly expanded into a dynamic, collaborative process, with each performer, composer and director actively contributing to the shape and color of the production."

The evening will be structured around ten new works for small string and woodwind ensembles, specially curated by the three LCTDL directors--Jay Dunn, Taylor Hatch, and Cassandra Lovering. These compositions, in conjunction with an improvisatory ensemble including piano extended-techniques, upright bass and disassembled drum-kit, interact with a group of six actors to create an amalgam of music, text, and movement--what Erekson describes as "exciting, unique, and a whole lot of work."

The program features actors Ted Bushman, Sarah Chalfie, Matthew J. Fagerberg, Leslie Hiatt, Michelle Rubich and Anna Wulfekuhle, with music composed by Carlos Durán, Emily Erekson, Jamie Erekson, Ryan Key, Haeyun Kim, Katy Li, Nick Main, Stephen Morris, Ben Murphy and Karl Ronneburg.

Tickets are $25-$35, with discounts available for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased in person at Carnegie Hall Ticket Office, by phone at 212-247-7800 or online at carnegiehall.org.

Glassbox Collective is a group of collaborative artists who come together to create multidisciplinary and genre-bending work in NYC. Through their season of programs and events and their series of experimental workshops, they are creating an inclusive community of artistic exploration, collaboration, and mentorship-where all art converges into one whole. Learn more at glassboxcollective.org.





