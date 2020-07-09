Girl Scouts Team Up With Disney on Broadway For Theater Workshop, MEGA-MIX-THEATER-PARTY

Girl Scouts is teaming up with Disney on Broadway to bring the magic of Broadway to your home.

Join a Disney Teaching Artist to explore The Lion King, Frozen, and Aladdin!

The free workshop is open to the public on July 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

Warm up your body and move like a lioness to the music of The Lion King. Tap into your inner Elsa as you explore your acting ability through the story of Frozen. Learn actual Broadway music and choreography from Aladdin.

No experience is necessary. All ages and abilities are welcome to dance, act, and sing along to these shows on the Girl Scouts' Instagram Live.

Lauren Chapman is teaching the event. Chapman is the Manager of Teaching and Learning and Resident Teaching Artist for Disney Theatrical Group in New York City. In her role at DTG, she manages and facilitates education and audience engagement programming in correlation with Disney Theatrical Productions on Broadway, on tour, and abroad. She also develops programming and trains artists and educators as a part of the Disney Musicals in Schools program, an international education initiative which builds sustainable theater programs in under-resourced public elementary schools. Lauren has worked as a professional director, choreographer, and arts educator across the US and served on faculty at Arizona State University.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girl-scouts-disney-on-broadway-party-live-registration-112100666110.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You