Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: RJ Higton Shares What Musical Theatre Means to Him

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant RJ Higton shares more about his charity, his experience in a production of A Chorus Line, and gives a shoutout to his "village."

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I had the privilege of Choreographing and Filming a few submission pieces for season 1 winner Macy McKown.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre to me is the opportunity to leave communities and audiences better then how you found them through story, song, and dance

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

One of the first musicals I had the opportunity of doing was A CHORUS LINE directed by Krysta Rodriguez. That process changed my life and put me on the path where I am today. Learning and working with Krysta was one I will never forget and one that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

What charity did you pick and why?

If I were to win I would donate the earnings towards the "Artist Scholar Sponsorship Program" at the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA). I was able to attend OCSA for 6 years on this program and would not be the artists & human I am today if not for the teachings and memories gained during my 6 years.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

When I was in Chicago for college audition unifieds, I had the privilege of being able to see HAMILTON and that theatrical experience ignited a fire in my soul that still burns today.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Andy Blankenbuehler

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Director/Playwright/Educator Vincent J. Cardinal and his teachings have made a huge impact on my development as a young eager artist. He has 3 rules for life that he preached about in my acting classes that have really stuck. with me in everything I do. Rule 1: Show up. Rule 2: Do your best (Leaving room for failure). Rule 3: Leave the space better than you found it (not only physically but energy as well).

Give a shoutout!

Huge shout out to "The Village" that has supported me in my creative efforts here in Ann Arbor over the summer from helping film my pieces to letting me borrow cars and dance shoes. Their names are Conrad Sager, Luke Bove, Cole Newburg, TJ Bresnahan, Dominic Dorset, Taylor Daniel.

