Get an Exclusive First Listen to the Cast Recording of MISS YOU LIKE HELL

Ghostlight Records will celebrate the release of Miss You Like Hell - Original Cast Recording with a special concert at Joe's Pub on Monday, October 8. Original cast members Daphne Rubin-Vega, Danny Bolero, Andrew Cristi, Latoya Edwards, Marcus Paul James, and Michael Mulheren are scheduled to perform, in addition to composer and co-lyricist Erin McKeown. Creative team members librettist and co-lyricist Quiara Alegría Hudes, choreographer Danny Mefford, and director Lear deBessonet will be on hand to help celebrate.

The event, also featuring music supervisor Julie McBride and music director Cody Owen Stine, will benefit MADRE (www.madre.org), an organization that works with migrant mothers and families separated by migration.

The recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 5, with a physical CD online and in stores Friday, November 16. To pre-order the album, please visit: https://www.ghostlightrecords.com/miss-you-like-hell-original-cast-recording.html

Meanwhile, get an exclusive first listen to the song 'Yellowstone' below!

The New York premiere production of the timely and emotional new musical Miss You Like Hell was presented by The Public Theater last season. With book and lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, music and lyrics by Erin McKeown, and choreography by Danny Mefford, the show was directed by Public Theater Resident Director and Founder of Public Works Lear deBessonet, and starred Daphne Rubin-Vega and Gizel Jiménez. The recording was produced by Erin McKeown, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes and acclaimed, genre-breaking singer/songwriter Erin McKeown brought their highly anticipated new musical to The Public earlier this year, which ran from March 20 to May 13. Two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega is Beatriz, a flawed mom to 16 year-old Olivia, and an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation. After living estranged from each other for years, a mother and daughter embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams, and complicated truths in this powerful new show with vast heart and fierce humor.

"Miss You Like Hell is important musical theater," says the label's founder Kurt Deutsch. "It sings of America right now. Gizel and Daphne give such heartfelt and beautiful performances that deserve to be preserved. Quiara is a genius. Erin, welcome to the theatre. We are honored to have you. Thank you Public Theater for producing the show. It is an honor to work with you on so many albums."

The complete cast for Miss You Like Hell includes Marinda Anderson (Ensemble), Danny Bolero (Manuel), Andrew Cristi (Ensemble), Latoya Edwards (Pearl), Shawna M. Hamic (Ensemble), Marcus Paul James (Ensemble), Gizel Jiménez (Olivia), David Patrick Kelly (Higgins), Michael Mulheren (Mo), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Beatriz), and Martín Solá (Manuel Understudy).

Miss You Like Hell featured scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Jessica Paz; and hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova. Michael Aarons serves as Music Coordinator, with Cody Owen Stein serving as Music Director. The show features orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Erin McKeown. Julie McBride is the Music Supervisor, who provided additional arrangements.

