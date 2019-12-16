​​​​​​​Get Tickets to NYC's Hottest Holiday Shows with TodayTix

Make your holiday to-do list - think The Rockettes and The Illusionists - and check it twice. TodayTix has tickets from $35 to the most spirited and sparkly shows throughout NYC this season.

THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Why should you get tix? Because Radio City Hall is a winter wonderland; The Rockettes are not-to-be-missed; and we could all use more joy.

Info & Tickets from $40

GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER

Celebrate the holiday season with this legendary Lincoln Center show. As you watch the dancing, you'll wish the show was never going to end.

Info & Tickets from $139

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ON BROADWAY

Welcome to a perfectly absurd, surrealistic thrill ride. This show is truly unlike any other. Boundaries are pushed. Laughs are abundant.

Info & Tickets from $49

NUTCRACKER ROUGE BY COMPANY XIV

Don't miss Company XIV's sparkling reimagining of the beloved Nutcracker ballet told with sensual and opulent flair.

Info & Tickets from $39

LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Whether you love "Love Actually" or love to hate "Love Actually," this show a hilariously honest look at love and the holiday season.

Info & Tickets from $35



THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Take a break from the realities of adulthood and wrap yourself in the joyful wonderment of this smörgåsbord of magic.

Info & Tickets from $49

BIG APPLE CIRCUS

Big Apple Circus is bigger, better, and back with a brand-new show under the big top at Lincoln Center.

Info & Tickets from $10

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

A Modern Spin On A Holiday Classic For The Whole Family.

Info & Tickets from $40



FROZEN ON BROADWAY

The timeless tale of a family pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don't know how to find it.

Info & Tickets from $58

A CHRISTMAS CAROL ON BROADWAY

Don't miss your chance to follow everyone's favorite holiday grump as he travels with four ghosts throughout the past, present, and future.

Info & Tickets from $69

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale about the joy of community triumphing over selfishness, presented in this fresh musical adaptation.

Info & Tickets from $32

SANTA'S NYC SING A LONG ADVENTURE

The elves are in previews, preparing for their big show at the North Pole.

Info & Tickets from $10

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SING-A-LONG AND ELFPROV

A musical comedy show improvised by Santa's helpers based on audience suggestions and participation followed by SANTA SING-A-LONG!

Info & Tickets from $10

GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE "LOST" CHRISTMAS EPISODE

The Christmas recollections of the hilarious silver-haired gals.

Info & Tickets from $19





