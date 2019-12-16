Get Tickets to NYC's Hottest Holiday Shows with TodayTix
Make your holiday to-do list - think The Rockettes and The Illusionists - and check it twice. TodayTix has tickets from $35 to the most spirited and sparkly shows throughout NYC this season.
THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
Why should you get tix? Because Radio City Hall is a winter wonderland; The Rockettes are not-to-be-missed; and we could all use more joy.
GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER
Celebrate the holiday season with this legendary Lincoln Center show. As you watch the dancing, you'll wish the show was never going to end.
SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ON BROADWAY
Welcome to a perfectly absurd, surrealistic thrill ride. This show is truly unlike any other. Boundaries are pushed. Laughs are abundant.
NUTCRACKER ROUGE BY COMPANY XIV
Don't miss Company XIV's sparkling reimagining of the beloved Nutcracker ballet told with sensual and opulent flair.
LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
Whether you love "Love Actually" or love to hate "Love Actually," this show a hilariously honest look at love and the holiday season.
THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS
Take a break from the realities of adulthood and wrap yourself in the joyful wonderment of this smörgåsbord of magic.
BIG APPLE CIRCUS
Big Apple Circus is bigger, better, and back with a brand-new show under the big top at Lincoln Center.
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL
A Modern Spin On A Holiday Classic For The Whole Family.
FROZEN ON BROADWAY
The timeless tale of a family pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don't know how to find it.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL ON BROADWAY
Don't miss your chance to follow everyone's favorite holiday grump as he travels with four ghosts throughout the past, present, and future.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale about the joy of community triumphing over selfishness, presented in this fresh musical adaptation.
SANTA'S NYC SING A LONG ADVENTURE
The elves are in previews, preparing for their big show at the North Pole.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SING-A-LONG AND ELFPROV
A musical comedy show improvised by Santa's helpers based on audience suggestions and participation followed by SANTA SING-A-LONG!
GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE "LOST" CHRISTMAS EPISODE
The Christmas recollections of the hilarious silver-haired gals.
