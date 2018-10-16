Get Him To The Church On Time! Danny Burstein to Join the Cast of MY FAIR LADY

Blimey! It has been announced that six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein will assume the role of Alfred P. Doolittle in the award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a 16-week limited engagement beginning Tuesday, January 8 through Sunday, April 28, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Norbert Leo Butz, who originated the role of Alfred P. Doolittle in this production, garnering a Tony Award nomination and an Outer Critics' Circle Award for his performance, will play his final show on Sunday, January 6.

Mr. Burstein joins a cast of 37 headed by Laura Benanti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Rosemary Harris, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Clarke Thorell, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Todd A. Horman, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett. Harry Hadden-Paton is appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

Danny Burstein returns to Lincoln Center Theater where he appeared in Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (Tony and Drama Desk nominations/Outer Critics Circle Award), Golden Boy (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. He was also nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in The Drowsy Chaperone (also Ovation nomination), Follies (Astaire and Grammy nominations/Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards), Cabaret (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Fiddler on the Roof(Grammy nomination/Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards). His 16 Broadway credits also include The Snow Geese, Titanic, Company, Three Men on a Horse, The Flowering Peach, A Class Act, Saint Joan, The Seagull, and A Little Hotel on the Side. His off-Broadway credits include Rajiv Joseph's Describe the Night (Atlantic); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare in the Park); Talley's Folly opposite Sarah Paulson (Lortel, Drama League nominations; Roundabout); and the world premieres of A.R. Gurney's Mrs. Farnsworth opposite Sigourney Weaver and John Lithgow (The Flea Theater) and Psych(Playwrights Horizons). He also starred in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; Merrily We Roll Along (York Theatre at St. Peter's Church); Alan Menkin and David Spencer's Weird Romance (WPA); and All in the Timing. He most recently starred as Harold Zidler in the Broadway-bound production ofMoulin Rouge! His film credits include Indignation (directed by James Shamus); The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman); Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann); The Sounding; Transamerica; Deception; Affluenza; American Milkshake; Nor'easter; Construction; and Trust, Greed, Bullets & Bourbon. His television credits include "NCIS: New Orleans," "Tales of the City," "Elementary," "Boardwalk Empire" (directed by Marin Scorsese), "Louie," "Absolutely Fabulous," "The Good Wife," all of the "Law & Order" series, "Hope & Faith," and "Ed." In 2013, Mr. Burstein made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Frosch inDie Fledermaus.

MY FAIR LADY is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matineesWednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Beginning October 30, Kerstin Anderson will play the role of Eliza Doolittle at Tuesday evening performances. Tickets, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visitingwww.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $42 are also available through the digital lottery. For information and to enter, visit MyFairLadyLottery.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You