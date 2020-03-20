Georgia Stitt Will Release New Album of Original Music Featuring Laura Benanti, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan & More

It was announced today that Georgia Stitt will release a new album of original music, "A Quiet Revolution," on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals, available digitally on April 10, 2020 and on CD May 1, 2020, with a pre-sale beginning today, wherever music is sold.

The album, which includes thirteen tracks written over the last decade, features Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

"The world is changing so dramatically every day and I - like many artists - have been wrestling with the question of tonal sensitivity: is it appropriate to be releasing an album when the world is in panic and disarray? And yet, the thing I keep coming back to is the idea that we need music, now more than ever," Stitt said. "A Quiet Revolution" is a call to the part inside each of us that is desperately clinging to humanity and is willing to fight to protect it, and that somehow feels more important in these uncertain times than it ever has before. Each of us has the power to make change. Now more than ever, what revolution is waiting inside of you?"

"A Quiet Revolution" is produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Georgia Stitt, with music direction and orchestrations by Stitt. It marks Stitt's fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade. Stitt's songs are published by Concord Music Publishing.

TRACK LIST

Maybe It's Me - Jessica Vosk

Mister Blue - Joshua Henry

Casual - Betsy Wolfe

The Great American Black and White - Brandon Victor Dixon

Before I Lose My Mind - Amber Iman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caitlin Kinnunen

The Water is Wide - Kate Baldwin

Come Over - Norm Lewis and Jessica Vosk

Palimpsest - Andréa Burns

Always Something More - Emily Skinner

Prepared - Jeremy Jordan

The Baby Song - Laura Benanti

Onward Beyond - E.J. Zimmerman

Stop - Sutton Foster

