George Salazar To Host Weekly Talk-Show Telethon SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack will bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST.

"Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that will raise money each week for a different organization hit by the pandemic. Each week, Salazar sits down with a different special guest for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance.

Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation acts as a raffle ticket to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest.

"Sam and I were tired of feeling helpless and wanted to help out in a way that would be fun for us, fun for guests, and fun for people watching at home. And we found it really important that we raise money for as many different organizations as possible. We are really excited to roll out our first episode this coming Sunday with a very special guest... my dear friend and collaborator Joe Iconis. We've got a really fun show planned and look forward to bringing light and laughter into your living rooms," says Salazar.

The show's first guest, Tony-nominee Joe Iconis, has decided to raise money from the first episode for Epic Players (www.epicplayersnyc.org), a nonprofit, neuro-inclusive theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities through the arts for persons living with developmental disabilities. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep1.

"Sundays on the Couch with George" will air on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt) every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST.

GEORGE SALAZAR (Host) is best known for his work as "Michael Mell" in Be More Chill, the role for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and garnered nominations for both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. His act two showstopper, "Michael in the Bathroom," has been streamed over 50 million times worldwide. He was last seen on stage as "Seymour" opposite Mj Rodriguez's "Audrey" in the critically acclaimed 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors. Other credits include his Drama Desk-nominated performance in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the off-Broadway revival of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!, David Byrne and Fat Boy Slim's Here Lies Love, the Broadway revival of Godspell, and more. He has appeared on television in "Superstore," "Nancy Drew," "Bull," and "Divorce." For more information, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com.





