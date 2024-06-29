Genoveva Productions to Present NYC Premiere of WHAT CHEER By Karen Campion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WHAT CHEER, a new play by Karen Campion, looks at the repercussions of a tragic school shooting on the families of the victims. It will premiere at Studio 353 353 W 48th St 2nd floor, New York, NY 10036, Studio 1. Performance dates are Fri. 7/19 7pm, Sat, 7/20 7pm, Sun 7/21 3pm Fri, 7/26 7pm, Sat, 7/27 7pm, Sun 7/28 3pm.



In the new American play the small town of What Cheer, NY is rocked by an unimaginable tragedy. A violent and senseless act rocks the peaceful life of the small town to its core. The aftermath is still empty, confusing and uncertain. This leaves six devastated and destroyed families to cope with the loss of their murdered sons. This close-knit community has allowed the women time, space, and self-destructive behavior to deal with their pain...without judgment. After nearly three years, four of the six moms remain in What Cheer and cannot forget the past, and for them, moving forward seems an act of betrayal. It seems as if these women will not ever find peace, until, a young woman new to town ends up at the home of What Cheer's very own awarding actress during what the town knows is a regularly scheduled episodic psychotic break, this appears to be common knowledge to everyone but the actress herself. This disruption in the town's and the moms' routine is exactly what the women need to take one step forward together.

The play features Marie Wall as Evie Hunt, Mary Sheridan as Gretchen Tiller, Janel Tanna as Vicki Jones, Kiley Carlsen as Bronwyn Michaels, Abigail Redlich as Dylan Quinn, Mauricio Gonzalez as Hudson Sutherland, Gus Ferrari as Wyatt Sutherland, Alexis Tandit as Alice Henry, Michael Rattley as Hal Henry, MaryAnn Siwek as Ingrid James and Claire Lord as Shelby.

Award-winning playwright Karen Campion uses drama along with a splash of humor to examine dynamics in relationships, families, trauma, tragedy, triumph, all things everyday life in hopes of creating a more compassionate, connected, and caring world. She has written two fiction novels, four award-winning TV Drama Pilot scripts, and five festival finalist stage plays, three of which have been produced. These include Shawnee Playhouse - Poppy in Bloom 3rd place, Shawnee Playhouse -And Sheila Finalist, Shawnee Playhouse - High Occupancy Detour Finalist Shawnee Playhouse and Finalist Voices of Women Theatre Festival and Cellfish - Secret Theatre Act One One Act Festival. Karen started her career in radio before moving into media promotions, conceptualizing and executing promotions for Cirque du Soleil North American Touring Shows. Currently, she spends her time writing and with her family in South Florida.

Genoveva Productions was founded in 2009 by Julia Genoveva, with the mission to produce compelling original, classical and contemporary plays that will make a lasting impact on audiences; and to provide a safe, encouraging and fun environment for playwrights and actors to come together and create. Genoveva Productions is dedicated to Julia's late Grandfather, renowned Chilean filmmaker Sigifredo Salas, known for the films “Buscando Olvido” (1936) “Gallo de mi Galpón” (1938) and the critically acclaimed “De Carne Somos” (1938). He was a pioneer in contributing to bringing sound to moving pictures during the Golden Age of films in Latin America. In addition to being a Director, Producer & Playwright- Julia has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, acting in films, plays, and commercials. Genoveva Productions has experienced tremendous growth in 2024-- Julia, alongside with Co-Producer, Gus Ferrari have launched "Genoveva's Writer's Workshop," and podcast: "It's Gonna Get Artsy," which shines a spotlight on all artists, and our NYC Off-Off Broadway Theatre community. Finally, in the works for Fall/Winter 2024, is the Genoveva Theatre Showcase which provides playwrights an opportunity to showcase their original plays.

TICKETS SOLD ONLINE ONLY $15 VIA EVENTBRITE--Use special promo code: CHEER