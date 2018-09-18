Gavin Creel to Take the Stage at SubCulture October 8th

Following his Tony Award winning performance in Hello, Dolly, Gavin Creel takes to the New York concert stage to share an intimate evening of songs that explore his love for all things Broadway. Widely recognized as one of the most gifted performers of his generation, Creel pays homage to the American musical songbook by offering his own interpretations of beloved classics as well as tales of his time treading the boards. This exclusive evening will be accompanied by Mean Girls Musical Director and Broadway staple, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Gavin Creel: The Broadway Stuff - Vol. 1

Monday October 8, 2018

7:00pm & 9:30pm

Subculture - 45 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012 www.subculturenewyork.com

Gavin Creel is a Tony and Olivier Award winning actor and musician. He received a Tony Award for his performance as "Cornelius Hackl" in the acclaimed 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce. Gavin made his Broadway debut originating the role of "Jimmy Smith" in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination. He has since created such memorable performances on Broadway as "Jean-Michel" in the 2004 revival of La Cage Aux Folles, "Claude" in the 2009 revival of Hair, which earned him a second Tony Award nomination, and "Stephen Kodaly" in the Roundabout Theater Company's 2016 revival of She Loves Me, which was filmed live and is available on BroadwayHD. No stranger to London audiences, Gavin most notably originated the role of "Elder Price" in the West End production of The Book of Mormon, for which he received the 2014 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He also starred as "Bert" in Disney's Mary Poppins and the revival of Hair. Other stage credits include: The Book of Mormon (on Broadway and originating the First National Tour), and the world premieres of Stephen Sondheim's Bounce at The Goodman Theatre and The Kennedy Center, and Prometheus Bound at A.R.T. On television, Gavin co-starred alongside Julie Andrews in ABC's Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime. He has released three original albums Goodtimenation, Quiet (which landed on "Billboard's Top Heat Seekers") and Get Out, and his single "Noise" raised money and awareness for marriage equality. Creel was a co-founder of Broadway Impact, the first and only grassroots organization to mobilize the nationwide theater community in support of marriage equality. A native of Findlay, Ohio, he is a proud graduate of University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

