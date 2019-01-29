Gavin Creel, Lindsay Mendez & More Will Be Featured on Ryan Scott Oliver's THREE POINTS OF CONTACT Album

John Johnson and Very Intensive Productions have just announced the release of Three Points of Contact, a new conceptual album featuring songs from a musical of the same title by Ryan Scott Oliver. The new recording will be released in mid-February via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Three Points of Contact will feature an impressive line-up of theater stars including (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson, Ben Crawford, Gavin Creel, Katie Rose Clarke, Jenn Colella, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gehling, Cory Jeacoma, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jo Lampert, Lindsay Mendez, Bonnie Milligan, Eric William Morris, Solea Pfeiffer, Isaac Cole Powell, Ethan Slater, Wesley Taylor, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ryan Scott Oliver, Emily Rogers, Colton Ryan, Ryan Vasquez, Jessica Vosk, and Daniel Yearwood - with Ian Fairlee, Adam Levy, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, Bethany Perkins, and Josephine Spada.

The Band features Paul Staroba on piano, Joshua Zecher-Ross on keyboards, Hiroko Taguchi on violin, Allison Seidner on cello, Ethan Pakchar on guitar, Joseph Wallace on bass, and Giancarlo De Trizio on drums/percussion. The album also features Paul Staroba as music director, music supervision and additional arrangements by Joshua Zecher-Ross, and orchestrations by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Johnson and Oliver previously worked together producing the internationally acclaimed 35MM: A Musical Exhibition. Dean Sharenow engineered, mixed, and mastered the album at Steel Cut Audio. It was recorded at Vibromonk, Brooklyn on November 12- 14, 2018.

The story of Three Points of Contact revolves around newlyweds "Pooch" and Amy Harvey, who are proud of their progressive views on sex and marriage and anxious for their forthcoming child. When they miscarry and struggle to conceive again, their marriage (and their sex-life) strains to the brink; so much so that when Amy re-deploys for her second tour of Iraq and Pooch takes on an attractive pupil, they must confront the question:"In a world where most marriages end in divorce ...Who wants to be like most marriages?"

The track list is as follows:

1: "Pooch and Amy" - Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Levy and Ensemble

2: "Mama, Let's Make a Porno" - Ben Crawford, with the Boys

3: "Girl in Camouflage" - Jenn Colella, with the Girls

4: "Recovery" - Emily Rogers

5: "Validation, as a Rule" - Ethan Slater, with the Ensemble

6: "When You Go" - Isaac Cole Powell, with the Ensemble

7: "Steps in the Snow" - Katie Rose Clarke and Drew Gehling, with the Ensemble 8: "Brave Woman" - Eric William Morris, with the Boys

9: "Pleasure in the Desert" - Bonnie Milligan, with the Ensemble

10: "A Ball of Gold in Blood Sky" - Colton Ryan

11: "How We Grow" - Ben Fankhauser, Jessica Vosk, Emily Rogers, Daniel Yearwood

12: "Broken Machine" - Cory Jeacoma

13: "We Just Work Together" - Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez

14: "She Means to Bleed You Dry" - Emmy Raver-Lampman, with the Girls

15: "I Don't Want to Be Sad Anymore" - Lindsay Mendez

16: "Tastes like Misery" - Wesley Taylor, Kerstin Anderson, with the Boys

17: "Good Love" - Solea Pfeiffer and Ryan Vasquez

18: "The Last Love Song" - Gavin Creel, with Jo Lampert

Ryan Scott Oliver was called "the future of Broadway... a major new voice in musical theatre" (Entertainment Weekly) and is "shaking up musical theater with his dark, twisted and genius work ... [Oliver] could very well be musical theater's answer to an auteur filmmaker or a gothic novelist" (Huffington Post). He wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of numerous awards and grants and is currently at work a trilogy of original musicals (We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact), as well as adaptations of the films Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; Junebug (2005), with Pulitzer-prize winning librettist Royce Vavrek. Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

