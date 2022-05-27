GatherNYC Announces the Final 3 Weekends of its Spring 2022 Season Featuring Pigeonwing Dance & More

GatherNYC has announced the final 3 performances of its Spring 2022 season, held at the series' new home at Museum of Arts and Design (MAD). The performances take place Sundays, June 5, 12 and 19 at 11am, and also feature a brief spoken word performance by Moth StorySLAM-winning storytellers and a collective celebration of silence. The entire experience lasts one hour and evokes the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service - but the religion is music, and all are welcome.



JUNE 5: Musicians from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra



Three musicians from one of the world's finest orchestras, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, make an appearance just south of Lincoln Center in a program of beloved and lesser-known French delights by Saint-Saens, Debussy and more. The performers are: Associate Principal Cello Dorothea Figueroa, Second Flute Maron Khoury and Associate Principal Harp Mariko Anraku.



JUNE 12: Pigeonwing Dance



Acclaimed choreographer and Guggenheim Fellow Gabrielle Lamb presents her signature "carpet series" dance production, featuring dancers from her own company Pigeonwing Dance, and tailored specifically to the theatre at MAD. Violinist Derek Ratzenboeck of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, together with GatherNYC Artistic Directors, cellist Laura Metcalf and guitarist Rupert Boyd, offer musical pairings by Jessie Montgomery, Astor Piazzolla and J.S. Bach.



JUNE 19: Harlem Chamber Players



A quartet of musicians from the busy, Harlem-based chamber collective known for promoting diversity, inclusion and equal accessibility in the arts, presents a joyous program of music by Joseph Bologne, Florence Price and Antonin Dvorak to close out the season.



GatherNYC is a revolutionary weekly concert experience, founded in 2017. Held on Sunday mornings, GatherNYC evokes the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service, but the religion here is music, and all are welcome. Guests are served exquisite live classical music by New York's most celebrated artists, a taste of the spoken word, and a brief celebration of silence. The entire experience lasts one hour. In these unsettling and isolating times, GatherNYC provides a safe place to fortify beauty, peace and togetherness.