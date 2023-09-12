GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! to Launch Rush, Digital Lottery & Standing Room Policies

Gutenberg! The Musical! will launch general rush, digital lottery, and standing room policies as previews begin Friday at 8 PM at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) for the Broadway premiere of the musical starring Tony Award® nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.



General Rush



A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $40 per ticket when the Jones Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.



Telecharge Digital Lottery

The Gutenberg! The Musical! digital lottery can be found at rush.telecharge.com

with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.



Standing Room

When performances are sold out, standing room tickets will be available for $40 per ticket only at the Jones Theatre box office. Limit of two tickets per person, subject to availability.



Tickets for Gutenberg! The Musical! are also on sale now online or by calling 800 447 7400.



Gutenberg! The Musical! will open Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.



Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.



In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.



The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).



Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group; Patrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. Goldstein; Isaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Medley Houlihan; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy Federman; Marcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. Nederlander; Albert Nocciolino; Spencer Ross; Independent Presenters Network; Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith; Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin Caskey; Mike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.

