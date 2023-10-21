GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Gutenberg! playing on Broadway?

Gutenberg! is running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. It is located at 138 West 48th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Gutenberg! on Broadway?

The James Earl Jones Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 50th Street (1), 49th Street (N, R, W) and 47-50th Street- Rockefellar Center (B, D, F, M).

When did Gutenberg! open on Broadway?

Gutenberg! began previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on September 15, 2023 and offically opened on Broadway on October 12, 2023. This limited run production is set to close on January 28, 2024.

Although this production is the show's Broadway premiere, it premiered off-Broadway in 2006.

Is Gutenberg! playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. This production of Gutenberg! has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions.

What is Gutenberg! about?

It’s the story of two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It’s art imitating life imitating art! And it’s the funniest thing to come to Broadway since 1448! (Which is the year the printing press was invented by Johannes Gutenberg, who is the subject of the musical that Bud and Doug write, but that’s not important right now.)

Who wrote Gutenberg!?

Gutenberg! was written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

How long is Gutenberg!?

Gutenberg! is 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Gutenberg! play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Gutenberg!?

Characters in Gutenberg! include: Bud Davenport and Doug Simon. In the show within the show, Bud and Doug play other characters, including Johann Gutenberg, Helvetica, Monk, Young Monk, and many, many more.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Gutenberg!?

The original Broadway revival cast includes: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, with understudies Russell Daniels and Sam Hartley

Is the original cast still in Gutenberg!?

Yes! All of the original Broadway cast can still be seen in the production today.

What songs are in Gutenberg!?

Musical numbers in Gutenberg! include:

"Prologue/Schlimmer"

"I Can't Read"

"Haunted German Wood"

"The Press Song"

"I Can't Read (Reprise)"

"Biscuits"

"What's The Word?"

"Stop The Press"

"Tomorrow Is Tonight"

"Second Prologue"

"Words, Words, Words"

"Monk With Me"

"Might As Well (Go To Hell)"

"Festival!"

"Finale"

Does Gutenberg! have a cast recording?

Not yet. The current production has not yet been recorded, but you can enjoy the 2009 off-Broadway cast recording , which starred Christopher Fitzgerald and Jeremy Shamos.

Did Gutenberg! win any awards?

This production has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

Can I bring my child to Gutenberg!?

Yes! Gutenberg! is recommended for ages 12+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theater.

How do I get tickets to Gutenberg!?

Does Gutenberg! have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $40 per ticket when the Jones Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.

The Gutenberg! The Musical! digital lottery can be found at rush.telecharge.com

with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.

