'GREAT COMET' Cast Members to Perform, Cook Pierogis at Samovarchik Tomorrow

From food, entertainment, and nightlife entrepreneurs Darren Sussman and Roman Gambourg (FEN Group), SAMOVARCHIK, a new fast-casual establishment specializing in traditional Soviet food made fresh, delicious, and affordable, has announced a Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 special event open to the public on Thursday, October 19 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at 11 Stanton Street.

The evening will feature The Great Comet star Nicholas Belton as the evening's guest chef, cooking two types of special pierogis throughout the night, including vegetarian pierogi filled with squash, brown butter, and sage, and a pescetarian pierogi filled with salt cod brandade.

The night will also feature live performances throughout the evening by The Great Comet alumni Mary Spencer Knapp, Lulu Fall and Courtney Bassett.

The first 25 attendees will receive free pierogis, and there will be giveaways and raffles throughout the night, including The Great Comet memorabilia.

A portion of the night's sales will be donated to the Find Your Light Foundation, an organization started by Josh Groban, to provide support, education, outreach, and advocacy for arts education.

SAMOVARCHIK is located on Manhattan's Lower East Side at 11 Stanton Street, between Chrystie and Bowery, in a neighborhood with a rich tradition of eastern European food.

The menu features the "Great Comet Pierogi," a highlight from the 12-time Tony nominated Broadway show Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Before every Broadway performance, the cast of The Great Comet served pierogis to a few hundred lucky audience members. These pierogis were designed specifically for the production based on a traditional Gambourg family recipe for a special, celebratory version of the classic dumpling, and prepared and delivered to the theater every day. Now, the "Great Comet Pierogi" lives on at Samovarchik. Available in original, as well as with optional fillings, the "Great Comet Pierogi" is available for $1, or 3 for $2, and 5 for $3.

Additional fare includes Pelmeni, Khachapuri (Georgian inverted pizza), Hot & Cold Borscht, Matzoh Meal Fried Chicken Kiev, Beef Stroganoff, a dessert of "Chocolate Kielbasa," and more. All Samovarchik menu items are based on original Gambourg family recipes, given to co-founder Roman Gambourg from his mother Lena Gambourg, who helped to create an authentic menu with a contemporary twist.

The interior of Samovarchik transports patrons with period art, stunning decor, and original wall collage installations. Samovarchik embraces the arts and nightlife culture of the lower east side and teamed with famed street artist Sundance to be the resident artistic curator of Samovarchik. Sundance was commissioned to create the logo and signage for Samovarchik, which is on display and available for purchase.

Business hours for Samovarchik are as follows: Tuesday: 5pm - 10pm; Wednesday: 5pm - 10pm; Thursday: 5pm - 10pm; Friday: 5pm - 12am; Saturday: 5pm - 12am; and Sunday: 5pm - 10pm. For more information, contact Samovarchik at 646-882-0333 or by visiting www.samovarchikles.com.

