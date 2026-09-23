GLOBAL MASHUP Concert Will Come to Flushing Town Hall
KELEPOÚRI and Gogo Norales collaborate for the first time in Queens.
What happens when the dynamic beats of Greece and the vibrant rhythms of Garifuna music meet? On Saturday, October 3, Flushing Town Hall, in partnership with Jalopy Theatre and School of Music, will present a high-energy GLOBAL MASHUP concert featuring KELEPOÚRI and Gogo Norales together onstage for the first time.
In the heart of the “World's Borough,” the most diverse borough in the world with hundreds of languages spoken, Flushing Town Hall's signature GLOBAL MASHUP series brings artists from different musical traditions together to perform, collaborate, and create something entirely new.
During Global Diversity Awareness Month, KELEPOÚRI and Gogo Norales will each play a set showcasing their distinctive sounds before joining forces for this one-night-only musical mashup.
“Where else can you hear the sounds of Greece collide with the infectious beats of Garifuna music, all on one stage?” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. “That's the magic of our GLOBAL MASHUPS: bringing together musical traditions you might never expect to meet and watching something completely new come to life. Greece Meets Garifuna is a joyful celebration of cultural connection, musical discovery, and the incredible global spirit of Queens. And it's guaranteed to get everyone dancing!”
Audience members can expect a delightful convergence of international sounds, where musical traditions rooted in Smyrneiko Greek and Latin American Afro-Indigenous cultures blend to create an electrifying musical experience.
The global dance party kicks off with dance lessons at 7 p.m., inviting audiences to learn the foundational steps of Garifuna and Greek dances before the music starts. At 8 p.m., KELEPOÚRI and Gogo Norales will take the stage for separate sets before coming together for an improvised musical finale.
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