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Arturo O'Farrill and Vincent Hsu to Make U.S. Debut at Flushing Town Hall

Arturo O'Farrill and Vincent Hsu will present a one night only performance at Flushing Town Hall, marking a U.S. debut collaboration between the two musicians.

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Arturo O'Farrill and Vincent Hsu to Make U.S. Debut at Flushing Town Hall

Arturo O'Farrill and Vincent Hsu are set to make their U.S. debut together in a one-night-only performance at Flushing Town Hall.

The performance, titled 'Spirits From Both Sides: Arturo O'Farrill x Vincent Hsu,' will take place on Saturday, August 15 at 8 PM. A Pre-Show Members Lounge will be held at 6:30 PM, exclusive to Circle of Friends Members.

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