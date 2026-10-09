GIRLS GOTTA EAT to Perform at New York Comedy Festival

shley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg, co-host of successful podcast Girls Gotta Eat is performing during New York Comedy Festival at The Stand West on November 8th.

Girls Gotta Eat has been a top dating and relationships podcast since 2018, amassing 150 million downloads and 250 sold-out live shows internationally. Their live shows have developed a following of their own, with a high-energy, unpredictable format that brings hilarious personal stories, unfiltered conversations about sex and dating, comedy performances, special guests and outrageous audience participation to the stage.

Ashley and Rayna have a way of making hundreds of people feel like they're part of the same group chat, turning the night into one big, hilarious hangout with your best friends. This is a particularly exciting year - as Ashley debuted her first comedy special, 'Here Comes The Bride' - and Rayna is wrapping up her first ever comedy tour that month!

The performance is also part of The Stand West's special pop-up programming ahead of the new Chelsea Market comedy venue's official opening.

EVENT DETAILS

Girls Gotta Eat - New York Comedy Festival

Sunday, November 8 | 7 PM

The Stand West at Chelsea Market

407 West 15th Street - Tickets Here

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