GHOST LIGHT: THE YEAR BROADWAY WENT DARK Documentary to Premiere Tonight on CBSN

A new documentary surrounding the events of the Broadway shutdown will premiere tonight on CBSN.

When Covid shut down dream jobs and the economic engine - an over $15 Billion industry - for one of the greatest cities in the world; performers, composers, ushers and customers alike all had their lives turned upside down when Broadway was forced to go dark. Now, after over 500+ days, Broadway is finally coming back.

"Ghost Light: The Year Broadway Went Dark," is the latest CBSN Originals documentary that premieres Thursday, September 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming service, and is available now across all CBS News digital properties.

In the documentary, we hear from actors, writers and producers of some of Broadway's most well-known shows who share their first-hand experiences of what life has been like the past eighteen months without being able to take the stage.

