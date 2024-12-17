GAME NIGHT UNCUT Live Weekly Show Announced At The Green Fig

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Fig will present GAME NIGHT UNCUT Thursday evenings at 8pm beginning January 9th, 2025.

If you've ever wanted to be on a live game show competing to win exciting prizes, GAME NIGHT UNCUT is your chance! The night kicks off with a few rounds of some slightly modified versions of your favorite classic game shows. Over the course of six Thursdays, we'll play "The Friendly Feud," "The Uncut Pyramid," and "Pucko" (our version of the beloved "Plinko") just to name a few.

After this invigorating dose of quiz show nostalgia, we will introduce you to the ALL-NEW interactive musical game show The Human Jukebox! Teams of two will knock each other out until one team is left standing, with the chance to Beat the Jukebox in the Musical Mashup Medley Bonus Round and win the GAME NIGHT UNCUT Grand Prize!

And speaking of our PRIZES, the GAME NIGHT UNCUT Prize Pool is valued at upwards of $2500 dollars! And it's all up for grabs!

The show is hosted by comedy writing and performing duo - KAJOLE (Kali "Miss Kales" Koehler and Joel Pietrzak). Earlier this year, the two celebrated the Off-Broadway debut of their first show - Mickey's Uncut Hits: A Raunchy Cabaret. GAME NIGHT UNCUT is an exciting new venture for KAJOLE and they hope to make it a staple of Thursday night entertainment in Midtown Manhattan! So, join us! 'Come on down' to The Green Fig! YOU could be the next contestant on GAME NIGHT UNCUT! (And even if you aren't, as an audience member, you just might go home with a little something anyway!)

GAME NIGHT UNCUT plays at The Green Fig on Thursdays at 8pm beginning January 9, 2025. All tickets are $22, with no food or beverage minimum. Seating first-come, first-served. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.