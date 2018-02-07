From the Big Stage to the Small Screen: Relive the Musical Past of Darren Criss!

Just weeks ago, FX premiered THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, the second installment of its award-winning original series. As with many other Ryan Murphy creations (executive producer/pilot director), the series is already littered with appearances from some of Broadway's finest players, an getting lots of buzz for leading man, Darren Criss.

Criss (who celebrated his birthday earlier this week) first came to prominence with his role in the web phenomenon, A Very Potter Musical.

Soon after, he won the hearts of television audiences as Blaine on the hit Fox musical series, Glee.

He has been seen on Broadway in Hedwig And The Angry Inch and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Earlier this year, Criss debuted his indie-pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP, which features 4 songs written by the duo, quickly became a fan favorite and debuted to rave reviews. The lead single "Every Single Night" debuted at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Singles" chart.

Criss continues to dazzle with his covers of Broadway tunes...

But until his next trip to the Broadway stage, you can check him out in his latest role. Tune in tonight at 10PM for episode 4!

The nine-episode limited series, based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U. S. History., continues Wednesdays at 10PM.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.



FX's first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, garnered 9 Emmy Awards while collecting 22 nominations. As one of the most critically acclaimed programs of 2016, it also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards.





