From Stage to Screen: Elton John Gets Another Chance at Oscars Gold
Throughout his incredible career, Elton John has earned five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, a Disney Legends award, a Kennedy Center Honor, and one Academy Award. Next weekend, one Oscar could be come two. The beloved musician of stage, screen and radio was nominated for his fourth Academy Award last month- this time for his new song from Rocketman, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again".
2020 Oscar Nomination:
Best Music (Original Song): "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
Three short years later, The Lion King came to life on the Broadway stage under the brilliant direction of Julie Taymor. Though the updated score was Tony-nominated in 1998, John lost in the category to Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens' Ragtime (though the show did win Best Musical and five other Tony Awards). In 2000, he earned his first Tony Award for another collaboration with Tom Rice and Disney, Aida. Since then, he has gone on to score two other Broadway musicals, the ill-fated Lestat and Billy Elliot, which played for over three years at the Imperial Theatre.
If the results of last month's Golden Globe Awards are any indication of John's Oscars fate on Sunday, his odds are good. His co-nominee, long-time writing partner Bernie Taupin said of their Globes win: "This is not just about a song we wrote for a movie. This is a song we wrote for a movie which deals with our relationship. It's a relationship that doesn't happen very much in this town. It's a 52 year-old marriage."
Tune in to BroadwayWorld next Sunday night (8pm) as we bring you live updates from Hollywood's biggest night!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... (read more)
Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Official: Re-Imagined AIDA Will Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and Tour in 2021
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... (read more)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Now Available For Licensing From Music Theatre International
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the Broadway hit and Tony winning musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! is now available for ... (read more)