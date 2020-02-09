From Stage to Screen: Can Al Pacino Win His Second Oscar for THE IRISHMAN?
Will Sunday be Al Pacino's night? Already to his name, Pacino has a BAFTA, two Emmys, two Tonys, four Golden Globes, the National Medal of Arts, and a Kennedy Center Honor. Now the nine-time Academy Award nominee (and one-time winner) might win Oscar gold this weekend for his performance in The Irishman.
2020 Oscar Nomination:
Best Supporting Actor- The Irishman
Though perhaps most known for his work on screen, Pacino has enjoyed an equally varied stage career, appearing in works from Shakespeare to Mamet. His performances in both Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie (1969) and The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel (1977) earned the actor Tony Awards- two of his earliest achievements. In his acceptance speech for the latter, he explained: "The theatre gave me a chance to be in movies and movies gave me a chance to come back to theatre. I'm grateful for both."
Since then, Pacino has appeared on Broadway nine more times- most recently in the 2015 revival of China Doll.
It wasn't until 1993, when his performance in Scent of a Woman earned Pacino his first (and only) Academy Award. He said in his speech: "I've been very lucky. I found desire for what I do early in my life. And I'm lucky because I had people who encouraged that desire."
Pacino will be back at the Oscars on Sunday, twenty-seven years later. Will The Irishman fare as well?
Tune in to BroadwayWorld on Sunday night (8pm) as we bring you live updates from Hollywood's biggest night!
