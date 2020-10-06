Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts Offers Free Flu Shots to Members of the Entertainment Industry
Interested participants can make an appointment for October 29, 30, November 11, and 12 from 10 AM–3 PM ET.
The Actors Fund is partnering with Mount Sinai to offer free flu shots to members of the entertainment industry at The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts.
Interested participants can make an appointment for October 29, 30, November 11, and 12 from 10 AM-3 PM ET. Appointments can be made here.
Please Note the Following Guidelines:
1. You must wear a mask to get vaccinated.
2. Social distancing will be maintained and required the entire time.
3. Please wear clothes that will allow you to get your arm in and out easily for vaccination.
4. Temperature testing will be performed, and anyone with a fever will not be allowed to receive a vaccination.
5. Please show up on time for your scheduled time slot, not before and not after. This is to allow for adequate social distancing, and to reduce wait times of people congregating.
6. There will be no walk-in appointments.
This form uses Acuity Scheduling. Acuity takes the security and privacy of your information seriously and does not share your information with others. This form complies with HIPAA security rules and guidelines.
