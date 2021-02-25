French Institute Alliance Française Presents Stephane Wrembel Band
Since 2001, Wrembel has released over a dozen critically acclaimed albums.
Award-winning guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, and his world-class band- Thor Jensen on guitar, Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, and Nick Anderson on drums-will stream live from French Institute Alliance Francaise's Florence Gould Hall in New York City on Thursday, March 18th at 7:30 p.m. EST. This show is a rare opportunity to see Mr. Wrembel live in concert performing only his own compositions including his Grammy Award-winning composition "Bistro Fada" from the Academy Award-winning Woody Allen movie "Midnight In Paris", songs from his acclaimed 2012 release, Origins, and more.
Tickets for the live stream are $20.00 ($12.00 for FIAF members) and are available along with bundled packages offering additional content and merchandise at https://gigs.live/.Born in France and based in Maplewood, New Jersey, Stephane Wrembel is one of the preeminent guitarists specialized in the style of legendary musician and composer, Django Reinhardt, and the producer of the annual Django A Gogo Festival. Since 2001, Wrembel has released over a dozen critically acclaimed albums including a series in tribute to Reinhardt under the nom de plume, The Django Experiment, with The Django Experiment VI released digitally in January 2021. In 2019, Wrembel released his magnum opus, Django L'Impressionniste, which put the spotlight on 17 little-known solo pieces Reinhardt recorded between 1937 and 1950; he is the first interpreter who has transcribed and performed all of these solo pieces and collected them in one definitive masterwork. In the summer and fall of 2020, Wrembel painstakingly transcribed these songs previously only available as recordings and will release them in a beautifully printed and bound book of sheet music in the spring of 2021.