French Institute Alliance Française Presents Stephane Wrembel Band

Award-winning guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, and his world-class band- Thor Jensen on guitar, Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, and Nick Anderson on drums-will stream live from French Institute Alliance Francaise's Florence Gould Hall in New York City on Thursday, March 18th at 7:30 p.m. EST. This show is a rare opportunity to see Mr. Wrembel live in concert performing only his own compositions including his Grammy Award-winning composition "Bistro Fada" from the Academy Award-winning Woody Allen movie "Midnight In Paris", songs from his acclaimed 2012 release, Origins, and more.

Tickets for the live stream are $20.00 ($12.00 for FIAF members) and are available along with bundled packages offering additional content and merchandise at https://gigs.live/.