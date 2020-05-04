Freedom Theatricals Forms Joint Venture With Meteor 17 to Produce Music Documentaries for the Stage and Screen

Freedom Theatricals LLC co-founders and producers, Tony Award-winner Corey Brunish and West End/Broadway impresario Russell Miller, have announced a long-term joint venture with music and media producer Spencer Proffer and his Meteor 17 content production company.

Freedom Theatricals and Meteor 17 will develop and produce music documentaries for the stage and screen, tapping into M17's extensive and high-profile catalogue of music documentaries and filmed music entertainment, including a new documentary on a multi-Tony winning Broadway icon (to be announced shortly), a documentary on rock music engineering legend Eddie Kramer, and an expansive project on a 60s music mecca and anti-apartheid intersection with the U.S. civil rights movement.

The partnership is currently developing content for the stage as plays in the form of music centric, documentary-style productions.

Additionally, the team plans to optimize the capabilities of live streaming the plays via Proffer's newly formed podcast company, Inside The Music, partnered with Vancouver based Gemini Digital Corporation helmed by noted broadcaster and personality, Jesse Dylan.

When movie theaters re-open for exhibition, produced visual captures of the Freedom-Meteor 17 stage plays will appear on hundreds of screens around the world via Proffer's long term arrangement with Regal, AMC and Cinemark's Fathom Events. The team are also currently creating children's books and literature to support the exhibitions.

Freedom Theatricals and Meteor 17 will reach beyond the traditional theatre goer and bridge the world of music with the stage.

Russell Miller, CEO of Freedom Theatricals said: "This is a hugely commercial and exciting partnership that will allow us to make inroads into making theatre not only more accessible to everyone but also more relevant to the music loving audiences that have yet to find the right style of show for them. Theatre can be many more things to many more people. Joining forces with Spencer and his team assures us of not only access, but vision and proven creative and business skills when it comes to accomplishing our goals."

Meteor17 CEO, Spencer Proffer adds: "Building a partnership with Russell and Corey adds a stage extension and expanded opportunity to our integrated, multi-platform business model for all the content we create. Their expertise in the theater arena is extraordinary and I look forward to playing with them."

Early productions include the stage adaptation of music engineering legend Eddie Kramer's feature documentary, FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THE GLASS (produced by Proffer and Emmy-winning and Academy nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger, partnered with Rolling Stone.)

LOVE STREET an original series the partners are developing for television and streaming exhibition, with a regional stage production to follow. The project center is Laurel Canyon, featuring iconic music from the 60's with many of the legendary songwriters and performers (to be named shortly) known for having their music born from this magical time and place. The show, created by Freedom Theatricals, produced by Brunish, Miller & Proffer, is written by Stephen Amidon (Human Capital, Jonesing, American Eden, The Leisure Seeker).

VOICES OF HOPE AND CHANGE - Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Fellowship Born from Civil Rights is an exploration of global racism through the inflection and comparisons of the American civil rights movement and the anti-apartheid struggle of South Africa. Voices will shine a light on the fellowship between African Americans and South Africans by focusing on their mutual struggles, as they move into a new era for freedom, social justice, and equality.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You