Free After-School Theater Program Launches For NYC's LGBTQ Youth

National Queer Theater has announced the launch of Staging Pride: Queer Youth Theater at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. Staging Pride is a new free after-school theater education program for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12-18 that focuses on fostering community, teaching LGBTQ+ history through artistic engagement, developing leadership skills, and promoting positive self-esteem amongst LGBTQ+ youth. Applications for the program are now open until January 15 at 11:59 pm EST through the NQT website (https://www.nationalqueertheater.org/staging-pride). Staging Pride will meet every Wednesday 4-6 pm EST on February 1st through April 19th at The Center (208 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011).

With the support of the Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation, NQT's expert teaching artists, Amy Ackerman and Kevin Smith Kirkwood, will serve two cohorts of LGBTQ youth, each over two semesters in the Spring and Fall of 2023. The program will be administered through 24 two-hour in-person workshops.

Staging Pride is a fun, community-building program that brings together queer and trans teens each semester in New York City to make new friends and explore LGBTQ history and culture through theater. Under the direction of Ackerman and Kirkwood, students create an original show about LGBTQ youth issues performed at the end of the program, take field trips to see Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, and experience cutting-edge LGBTQ art. Free snacks and MetroCards will be provided to students.

LGBTQ+ youth face serious challenges in daily life, due to systemic and interpersonal homophobia and transphobia. According to The Trevor Project's 2020 Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 40% of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months; and more than half of trans and nonbinary teens seriously considered suicide in the same timeframe. 33% reported receiving physical threats or harm due to their identity.

NQT staff collectively believe that theater education is a powerful medium through which to address the needs of queer and trans youth. By engaging with queer and trans peers and adults, Staging Pride seeks to build a strong community of mutual support for LGBTQ+ youth in New York City.

Founded in 2018, NQT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit innovative theater collective dedicated to celebrating the brilliance of generations of LGBTQ artists and providing a home for unheard storytellers and activists. By serving elders, youth, and working professionals, NQT creates a more just future through radical and evocative theater experiences and free community classes.

"National Queer Theater is thrilled to launch Staging Pride: Queer Youth Theater at The Center to uplift and celebrate trans and queer youth through free theater programming," said Adam Odsess-Rubin, Founding Artistic Director of NQT. "The theater has always been a place where young LGBTQ people can build community, self-expression, and self-esteem. With recent attacks on trans and queer youth across the country, it's critical we provide safe spaces for young people to thrive. We're also providing food and transportation support, so we support every student's needs."

For more information about Staging Pride and National Queer Theater, visit www.nationalqueertheater.org.