Frank Capra's MR. DEEDS GOES TO TOWN To Be Screened In In 35mm At Film Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frank Capra's comedy-drama masterpiece MR. DEEDS GOES TO TOWN (1936), starring Gary Cooper and Jean Arthur, will be screened in 35mm at Film Forum from Friday, December 27 through Thursday, January 2.

Nominated for five Academy Awards – winning Best Director for Capra – MR. DEEDS is one of eight collaborations between Capra and screenwriter Robert Riskin, who together are often credited with creating both the classic screwball and romantic comedy genres.

Cooper's “pixilated” tuba-playing, greeting card versifying Vermonter Longfellow Deeds inherits $20 million — and then he's whisked from Mandrake Falls to Park Avenue, as wisecracking reporter Jean Arthur dubs him the “Cinderella Man.”

Also screening this week:

Christmas Day: Capra's LADY FOR A DAY (1933), starring Warren William, May Robson, Glenda Farrell, Guy Kibbee. Screenplay by Robert Riskin. Pre-Code holiday classic, remade by Capra 30 years later as Pocketful of Miracles.

New Year's Eve: Capra's PLATINUM BLONDE (1931), starring Robert Williams, Loretta Young, and Jean Harlow in one of her breakthrough roles (U.S. premiere of new 4K restoration). Screenplay by Robert Riskin.



Showing all week:

Frank Capra: MR. AMERICA (2023), Matthew Wells' new documentary on the complicated man, an impoverished immigrant from Sicily who became one of Hollywood's most important directors. Featuring interviews with director Alexander Payne, Sony Pictures studio chief Tom Rothman, and others. “Dellves equally into a darker side to Capra's work and of the man himself. This nuanced portrait offers a fresh perspective on one of the motion picture industry's seminal figures.” – Matthew Carey, Deadline MR. DEEDS GOES TO TOWN.