Frances Mayli McCann and Jeremy Jordan to Lead BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT

The full cast joining Broadway star Jeremy Jordan in the sell-out BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT has been announced. The concert will take place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 January 2022. www.bonnieandclydeconcert.com

Joining the previously announced Jeremy Jordan as 'Clyde' will be Olivier-nominated performer Frances Mayli McCann as 'Bonnie'. The previously announced Laura Osnes is no longer performing in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert.

The principal cast is completed by West End stars including Olivier Award winner George Maguire as 'Buck', Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche', Trevor Dion Nicholas as 'Preacher' and Liam Tamne as 'Ted'.

The cast is completed by Casey Al-Shaqsy (The Prince of Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as 'Stella', Simon Anthony (The Wedding Singer, Ragtime) as 'Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson' Gillian Bevan (Holby City, Into The Woods) as 'Cummie Barrow/Eleanor', Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease) as 'Trish', Adrian Grove (Follies, Wonder.land) as 'Henry Barrow', Olivier Award nominee Debbie Kurup (Girl From The North Country, The Bodyguard) as 'Governor Miriam Ferguson', Matthew Malthouse (Matilda, Mrs Henderson Presents) as 'Bob Alcorn', Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as 'Judge/Sheriff Schmid', Russell Wilcox (Billy Elliot, Annie) as 'Captain Frank Hamer' and Julie Yammanee (Lazarus, Spamilton) as 'Emma Parker'.

George Maguire is the winner for the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as 'Dave Davies' in Sunny Afternoon. His other theatre credits include 35mm: A Musical Exhibition at The Other Palace Studio, Oliver! at the London Palladium and the European tour of Rent.

Frances Mayli McCann is an Olivier Award nominated actress, who originated the role of Kylah in Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. Her other West End credits include 'Heather McNamara' in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, 'The Mistress' in Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Eponine' in the UK and International Tour of Les Misérables.

Natalie McQueen's West End credits include playing 'Doralee Rhodes' in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the UK tour of Wonderland, Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre and Starlight Express at The Other Palace.

Trevor Dion Nicholas's West End credits include 'George Washington' in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre and 'Genie' in Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre. He also presents on Magic at the Musicals and appears as a panellist on ITV's All Star Musicals.

Liam Tamne's West End credits include playing 'Ramses' in The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre, The Light in the Piazza at the Royal Festival Hall, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents) and is directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with musical direction by Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys). The Assistant Director is Alexzandra Sarmiento (Hamilton, Message in a Bottle), Lighting Designer is Zoe Spurr (The Unreturning, Tiny Dynamite), Set and Costume Designer is Philip Whitcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, Mame), Sound Designer is Tom Marshall (The Drifters Girl, Nativity! The Musical), Production Manager is Phil McCandlish (Rock of Ages, Elf), Company Stage Manager is Graham Harrison (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Deputy Stage Manager is Anne Baxter (Singin' in the Rain, Spamalot), Assistant Stage Manager is Tom Fisher (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Dialect Coach is Charmian Hoare (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse) and children's casting is by Keston and Keston (Nativity! The Musical, A Christmas Carol). BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT is produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery and David Treatman Creative.

The band is made up of Assistant Musical Director Chris Poon (Keys 2), Kate Ingram (Reed 1), Hannah Lawrance (Reed 2), Kobi Pham (Guitar 1), Jack Pennifold (Guitar 2), Zach Okonkwo (Drums), Elliot Lyte (Fiddle)and Annie Blake (Bass).

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Fourth Wall Live is a live entertainment company that produces concerts internationally. It regularly brings Broadway artists to the UK, previous concerts include Broadway and TV regulars Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, Laura Michelle Kelly, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison, Erich Bergen, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney and Cynthia Erivo. Other concerts include West End Stars solo concerts including Michael Ball, Matt Cardle, Kerry Ellis, Oliver Tompsett, Hannah Waddingham, Sharon D Clarke and Bonnie Langford. Upcoming productions at Cadogan Hall include Jenna Russell, Shoshana Bean, Keala Settle and Jessica Vosk.

Tori Amos's musical The Light Princess was presented to critical acclaim, as a special one-off concert in the summer of 2018. Next year Bonnie & Clyde the musical concert will run for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane starring Jeremy Jordan.

Fourth Wall Live also regularly partners with the Hippodrome Casino, in November-December 2020 they produced 25 nights of socially distanced entertainment, proudly being the first live event post lockdown. The current season of Hippodrome concerts runs from September 2021 to December 2021 and features 20 nights of musical entertainment featuring Alice Fearn, Kerry Ellis, Hayley Tamaddon and David O'Reilly.

Fourth Wall Live is committed to following all relevant UK Government Covid-19 guidelines, creating a safe working environment for our cast, musicians, creatives, crew and their families.