Franc D'Ambrosio, And Joe Piscopo Will Perform Together In A Christmas Concert In NYC

Iconic music of Broadway, Franc D'Ambrosio, and comedian, actor, and radio talk show host Joe Piscopo will be the highlight of the Benefit Christmas Concert that will take place at the Merkin Hall in NYC, on December 5, 2019 at 7:15 PM, and that it will be sponsored by the Saint Pio Foundation.

Franc D'Ambrosio is an American singer and actor, best known for his impressive portrayal of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical "The Phantom of The Opera," for which he was awarded the distinction of being the "World's Longest Running Phantom," having performed it more than 2,300 times in a decade. Franc's extraordinary achievements also include an Academy Award-nominated film, an Emmy Award-nominated television show, a four-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway show, two Grammy Considerations, and a National Theater Award Nomination.

Franc is also known worldwide for being the actor and singer who played the part of Anthony Corleone, the opera-singing son of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) and Kay Adams-Corleone (Diane Keaton) in the film "The Godfather: Part III." Franc sang the Academy Award-winning theme song "Speak Softly Love" (Brucia la Terra) for both the film and the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Television, film, theater, night club- they are all arenas in which Mr. Joe Piscopo has won the acclaim and affection of millions. He was chosen to join a newly formed ensemble charged with one of the most difficult tasks in TV history- replacing the original cast of Saturday Night Live. Thanks to his widespread portrayal of hilarious original characters and celebrity impersonations, including The Sports Guy, Doug Whiner, David Letterman and with the utmost respect, Mr. Frank Sinatra, Joe has become a household name. The legend repeatedly endorsed Joe's portrayal of him, referring to him as "The Vice-Chairman of the Board."

In his acting career Joe starred in "Wise Guys" (with Danny DeVito) and "Johnny Dangerously" (with Michael Keaton), in "Dead Heat", "Sidekicks" (with Chuck Norris,) and a dramatic, critically acclaimed performance in Jonathan Parker's "Bartleby". Joe performed as the lead role of Jack Cosmo in the musical comedy, "How Sweet It Is" (with Paul Sorvino.)

Joe continued with his successful career and conquered yet another realm when he starred on Broadway as the disc jockey Vince Fontaine in Grease!

He is a recurring guest on The FOX News Channel, he co-hosts The Columbus Day Parade each year in NYC with Maria Bartiromo, performs for The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and frequents political shows like Tucker Carson. Today Joe is the host of the Joe Piscopo Show on 970 am The Answer, achieving the respect of being the most listened to radio show in the greater NY area.

Additional performing guests will be Soprano and Actress Glory Crampton (Star of "ROTHSCHILDS AND SONS" original "Christine" in PHANTOM. Soprano soloist to Opera Legend Jose Carreras at Radio City Music Hall), and The Goodwill Tenor Luciano Lamonarca, also President of the Saint Pio Foundation.

"This is an opportunity for fans not just to listen to Franc D'Ambrosio, Joe Piscopo and Glory Crampton's performances," said Luciano Lamonarca. "But it is also a chance to support the message of faith and hope of this beloved saint, Saint Pio. I think people will find the evening thrilling and inspiring."

The Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to furthering the message of and teachings of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, popularly known as Padre Pio.

The foundation recently sponsored the third tour of Saint Pio's relics throughout North America, which garnered widespread media attention from The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and NBC News, just to name a few.

For more information and to participate as member of the media, please, contact (203) 416-1471, or info@saintpiofoundation.org





