Fran Drescher Joins Broadway Sings for Pride's Annual Charity Concert on June 18th

Actress Fran Drescher is the latest performer to join THE LINEUP of BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE's 8th Annual Charity Concert "Revolution" on Monday, June 18th at The Cutting Room in New York City. The Nanny star will be joined by Broadway/TV star Frankie J. Grande, Matt Doyle (Broadway's Spring Awakening, War Horse, The Book of Mormon), Project Runway's Sam Donovan, a special 50th reunion performance from the cast of Hair, and performances from cast members from Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Jersey Boys, Frozen, Wicked and more. This star-studded event will be filled with singing (from pop to Broadway), stories, and surprises! The proceeds will benefit The Tyler Clementi Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to end on-line and off-line bullying.

"Revolution" will be hosted by real-life couple Anthony Bowens (Pro Wrestler, Outsports, People.com) andMichael Pavano (Actor and Model). Most recently, the couple has founded Michael & Anthony on Youtube to a huge success which is seen all over the world.



The event will begin at 7:30pm at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St, New York). Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com or HERE.



Performers and speakers scheduled to appear: Fran Drescher (Television's The Nanny), Frankie J. Grande (Television: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER U.K., MTV's America's Best Dance Crew, Broadway's Mamma Mia! & Rock of Ages), Matt Doyle (Broadway's Spring Awakening, War Horse, The Book of Mormon), Sam Donovan (Project Runway, PROJECT RUNWAY All Stars, fashion designer), the cast of Off-Broadway's Afterglow, Sean Green, Jr. (Hamilton), Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman The Musical, Kinky Boots), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Broadway's Kinky Boots), Bre Jackson (Broadway's The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple), Eddie Pendergraft (Wicked), Russell Fischer (Broadway's Jersey Boys), Daniel Errico (Best-selling children's book author), Adam B. Shapiro (HBO Films' The Normal Heart, Netflix's Master of None),Desmond is Amazing (10-year old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist), Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records), Shefik (Invocation, Interviewer & Producer), Rebecca Larkin (Broadway's South Pacific & Avenue Q), Matt Leisy (Off Broadway's Sweeney Todd, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder National Tour, Off Broadway's The Fantasticks), Lindsay Cherin (NJ Idol, A Night of Future Broadway Stars), Tym Moss (Singer, Actor, Stage Host, Producer), Valerie Smaldone (Five-time Billboard Magazine Award-winner, Radio personality), Haley Videckis and Layana White (out athletes), Mattea Conforti (Broadway's Frozen, Matilda, Sunday in the Park with George), Jake Ryan Flynn (Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Athan Sporek (Broadway's Les Misérables, A Bronx Tale), Jack McCarthy (Finding Neverland),Connor Mills (Kinky Boots), Victoria Collett (Broadway's Waitress), Gabby Gutierrez (Broadway's School of Rock, Matilda), Kristen Lovell (Trans in Action Founder, Filmmaker/Actress), Dr. Kevn Nadal (NBC's Pride 30), Dina Marie Delicious (Actress/Model) and more!



Charles Santoro will serve as the musical director, arranger and pianist. He will be joined by David Cinquegrana on guitar, Joe Mankin on bass guitar and John Ferrari on percussion. Neal Bennington will produce the event and Robert Miele will serve as technical director. "Revolution" is made possible with the generous sponsors of The Pierre Hotel, International Spirits & Wines of Mount Kisco, Tony Seker, Coloring Broadway. Makeup and hair services will be provided by: Amy Sue Nahhas, Emma Berley, Marisa Mircovich, Geneva Fong, Maria Di Marco, Rayna Weil.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

