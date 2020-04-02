Fra Fee, Renee Lamb, Alice Fearn, Jodie Steele, and More Set For LEAVE A LIGHT ON Concert Series Next Week
Next week's lineup of West End stars has been announced for the online concert series, Leave a Light On!
Leave a Light On is a series of 45 minute concerts broadcast from the stars' homes. There will be three performances per day next week.
Buy tickets for the newly announced concerts here.
Check out the full lineup below:
Monday 6 April
2.30pm Lara Denning (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Matilda)
4.30pm Lauren Drew (Six, Heathers, Evita)
6.30pm Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked)
Tuesday 7 April
2.30pm Janique Charles (Currently Nala in The Lion King)
4.30pm Olivia Moore (Waitress, Heathers) and Piers Bate (Waitress, Mrs Henderson Presents)
6.30pm Zoe Birkett (Pop Idol, Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of The Desert)
Wednesday 8 April
2.30pm Raquel Jones (Tina The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, American Idiot)
4.30pm Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You) and Maria Coyne (Wicked)
6.30pm Josh Piterman (current Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera)
Thursday 9 April
2.30pm Paul Wilkins (Les Misérables, Hair)
4.30pm Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, The Phantom of the Opera)
6.30pm Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six, Wicked)
Friday 10 April
2.30pm Tim Mahendran (Currently in & Juliet)
4.30pm Renee Lamb (Be More Chill, Six)
6.30pm Fra Fee (Les Misérables, Dirty Dancing)
