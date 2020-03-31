Former Drama Desk President William Wolf Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that William Wolf, former President of the Drama Desk, passed away from virus complications on Saturday, March 28. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Kramer Wolf.

William Wolf, critic, author, educator and lecturer, served two years as Chairman of the New York Film Critics Circle and was a member of the National Society of Film Critics, the New York Film Critics Online, the Online Film Critics Society, P. E. N., the American Theatre Critics Association, the International Association of Theatre Critics, and the American Association of University Professors. He served as President of the Drama Desk, an organization of critics and writers on the theater, and previously served for two years on its nominating committee for the Drama Desk Awards and is on the Drama Desk Executive Board.

At New York University, he was an Adjunct Professor and taught Film as Literature in the English Department and Cinema and Literature in the French Department.

Wolf was for many years film critic and film editor for Cue Magazine (1964-1980), and when Cue was merged into New York Magazine, he became a critic and contributing editor, writing the magazine's On Film column (1980-1983). He subsequently became the syndicated film critic and columnist for the Gannett newspaper chain (1984-1988). Wolf's articles have appeared in newspapers throughout the United States, publications abroad, and various national and international magazines and prestigious annuals.

Wolf is the author of Landmark Films: The Cinema and Our Century , which he wrote in collaboration with his wife, Lillian Kramer Wolf, and of The Marx Brothers. He has contributed chapters on "Easy Rider" and "Duck Soup" to "The A List: 100 Essential Films" a collection of reviews by members of the National Society of Film Critics, and "The Eroticism of Words" and "Kinsey" chapters in the National Society's sequel, "The X List."





