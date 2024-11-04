Flushing Town Hall Will Host The World's Borough Exhibition with Works By More Than 70 Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, Flushing Town Hall will present The World's Borough Exhibition, a vibrant showcase of diverse artworks made by more than 70 New York City-based artists capturing the multicultural spirit and rich history of Queens.

A borough celebrated for its distinctive neighborhoods, immigrant-rich communities, and global influence, where more languages are spoken than anywhere else on the planet, Queens is the muse for this exhibition curated by Stephanie Lee, opening at Flushing Town Hall with a private reception for members on November 7 and running, open to the public, through November 25.

The exhibition is the result of the first open call Flushing Town Hall issued in the past five years and will illuminate the borough as a thriving hub for the arts. The call expanded beyond Queens and invited artists from across New York City to participate. Between July and October, Flushing Town Hall received more than 70 submissions, including paintings, drawings, photographs, and mixed media from both Queens-based and NYC artists. These works honor the legacy of Queens and the people who continue to shape its ever-evolving story. Each piece reflects the creative energy and cultural diversity that have earned Queens the title “The World’s Borough.”

“From the flavors of local cuisine to the sounds of street life and the iconic landmarks that define the area, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on what makes Queens such an inspiring and exceptional place—through the lens of visual art,” says Flushing Town Hall’s Director of Arts Services Dan Bamba. “We plan to hold these open calls annually, on different themes, and we are excited to expand our visual arts program to be able to connect with and present more local artists.”

This year's 70+ featured artists, each having a connection to Queens, are listed here.

“We are thrilled by the incredible response from all the talented local artists to our open call,” says Stephanie Lee, the exhibition’s curator and a Flushing Town Hall Teaching Artist. “We invite visitors to embark on this visual journey through one of the most diverse regions on earth, as we celebrate its neighborhoods, history, and the people who call it home.”

Stephanie Lee has curated several exhibitions at Flushing Town Hall, including the popular Lunar New Year exhibition, and has been working with the Smithsonian affiliate as a teaching artist for many years. Her paintings are inspired by Minhwa, a Korean folk art painting. She has held many exhibitions across the U.S. and overseas including at the National Museum of Korea, Islip Art Museum, and Queens College Art Center. Her work has been included in numerous art fairs including Spectrum Miami Art Show, Scope Art Show, Fountain Art Fair, and Affordable Art Fairs in New York and Hong Kong. She received a BFA and MS from Pratt Institute and studied Korean folk art painting at Busan National University in Korea. As a founder of KoreanFolkArt.org, Stephanie has been teaching and promoting Korean folk art painting to the public through online and onsite workshops and exhibitions since 2013.

The private opening reception will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 7 PM, with a member preview from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, and a public viewing from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. The exhibition can be viewed for free at Flushing Town Hall’s gallery seven days a week from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM from November 8 - 25, 2024. For more information about the exhibition visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/event-detail.php?id=744.