Florida Georgia Line Sets Country Musical Movie

Country duo Florida Georgia Line, made up of Tyler Hubbard and BK Kelley, will produce and create original music for an upcoming musical film with Monarch Media.

Along with original music, the film will feature reworked country classics, according to Deadline.

"There is a feeling that only a great country song can give you," said Powell. "It can make you smile bigger or cry harder than any other genre and frankly, our goal is to create a film that captures those feelings and puts them on screen in a way that's never been done before. We believe Florida Georgia Line is the best partner to do that and are thrilled to work with them on this project."

"We are so excited to bring a wholly original country musical to the big screen for the very first time," said Hubbard and Kelley in a joint statement. "In TK McKamy and the team at Monarch Media, we've found the perfect partners that will help us bring the emotion and storytelling of country music to the movies for the most passionate music fans in the world to enjoy."

The film is not yet titled, and no casting or release information has been set.

Photo Credit: Florida Georgia Line

