Fleur'd Pins Celebrates World Pride With BoutonniÃ¨re Benefiting Stonewall Community Foundation

FLEUR'D PINS, the collection of American-made lapel flower pins, has officially released the 'Pride Satin Dahlia' in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The Pride lapel flower pin celebrates and brings awareness to PRIDE Month hosted every June and World Pride; which will be in New York City this year. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Stonewall Community Foundation which funds over 100 nonprofits a year in over 30 issue areas of the LGBTQ community including a scholarship program and supporting LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers. The Pride Satin Dahlia retails for $50.

The Pride Satin Dahlia was introduced for 2016, and based on the past success of its sales is being re-released in time for 2019 due to popular demand. This philanthropic Fleur is available for purchase at FleurdPins.com and will be spotlighted at New York City non-binary fashion store, The Phluid Project.

"The Pride Satin Dahlia was designed to be an extension of inner pride, creating unity among both the LGBTQ+ community and allies," says Andrew Werner, Founder and CEO of Fleur'd Pins. "Those who wear it show support of LGBTQ+ rights, freedoms and of course, the pursuit of happiness."

Handcrafted in New York City, Fleur'd Pins are 'the timeless symbol of the well-dressed' for the fashion elite and high-profile influencers, in addition to the most distinguished names in entertainment, fashion, sports, and former presidents. Notable fans of the brand include Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Lance Bass, President Bill Clinton, Tituss Burgess, Gus Kenworthy, and Colton Haynes.

The collections of boutonnières range from elegant and premium fabrics to leathers and exotics skins. Coming in a variety of silhouettes and collections, Fleur'd Pins are available for purchase at Barneys New York, Nordstrom Men's Store, Bergdorf Goodman, Liles Clothing Studio, Carnegie Hall and House of Hanz, in addition to FleurdPins.com

Founded and created by NYC-based photographer, Andrew Werner, Fleur'd Pins was created for the fashion-forward debonair to inspire gentlemen to showcase their originality and help them stand out from the crowd. Starting as a personal hobby for Werner's own fashion, industry insiders quickly took notice and began commissioning Werner for their own custom Fleurs. Since 2014 Fleur'd Pins has gone from a passion project to a reality, expanding from coast to coast in the worlds most premium retailers and boutiques.





