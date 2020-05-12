Flashback Video: 'Sit Down, John' From Goodspeed's 1776

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Goodspeed Musicals has released a flashback video to its 2007 production of 1776.

Watch the cast sing 'Sit Down, John' in the video below!

The video was released as a Staff Pick.

"Goodspeed's 1776 was as perfect as you could get and had one of my favorite casts. Listed in my top ten musicals ever, I saw it 16 times. I always chuckle thinking about when Assistant Stage Manager Derek DiGregorio made his appearance as the painter's helper!" - Mary Miko





