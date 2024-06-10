Flamenco Latino to Present 2024 Más Allá Series

Exploring themes of resistance through dance and music.
Flamenco Latino is thrilled to announce its 2024 Más Allá Series, which runs from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, August 24, 2024. The annual Más Allá ("Way Beyond") Series, which has been a part of Flamenco Latino since 2015, represents the company's most creative, innovative offering within the world of Flamenco dance and music.
This year's series centers on the tongue in cheek notion that "We've Been Here Before," a direct response to the rise of authoritarian ideas in United States, told through lyrics both sung and rapped, and above all, through movement. The 2024 Más Allá Series features guest artists Omar Edwards, tap and Paige Stewart, hip-hop, who each compliment Flamenco Latino's creative mission and style. The Más Allá Series continues to produce innovative flamenco with salsa, jazz, blues and hip-hop flavors.
Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica. Ave, Jamaica NY 11432
Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 7pm - 8pm
Thursday, August 1, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:45pm
The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St, Woodside NY 11377
Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:30pm
Friday, August 23, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:45pm
Saturday, August 24, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:45pm
Thursday, October 24, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:30pm
