Flamenco Latino to Present 2024 Más Allá Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Flamenco Latino is thrilled to announce its 2024 Más Allá Series, which runs from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, August 24, 2024. The annual Más Allá ("Way Beyond") Series, which has been a part of Flamenco Latino since 2015, represents the company's most creative, innovative offering within the world of Flamenco dance and music.

This year's series centers on the tongue in cheek notion that "We've Been Here Before," a direct response to the rise of authoritarian ideas in United States, told through lyrics both sung and rapped, and above all, through movement. The 2024 Más Allá Series features guest artists Omar Edwards, tap and Paige Stewart, hip-hop, who each compliment Flamenco Latino's creative mission and style. The Más Allá Series continues to produce innovative flamenco with salsa, jazz, blues and hip-hop flavors.

Dance Class with Aurora Reyes and Paige Stewart (flamenco and hip-hop) FREE

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica. Ave, Jamaica NY 11432

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 7pm - 8pm

Flamenco Latino in Concert | $20*, $10 JCAL Members, Students/Seniors

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica. Ave, Jamaica NY 11432

Thursday, August 1, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:45pm

*For group discounts, call 347-771-2440

Panel Discussion with Q&A: "The Nature of Combining Flamenco, Tap and Hip-Hop" with Aurora Reyes, Basilio Georges, Omar Edwards and Paige Stewart | FREE

The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St, Woodside NY 11377

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Flamenco Latino in Concert | $30, $15 Students/Seniors - Call for Group Discounts, 347-771-2440

The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St, Woodside NY 11377

Friday, August 23, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:45pm

Flamenco Latino in Concert | $30, $15 Students/Seniors - Call for Group Discounts, 347-771-2440

The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St, Woodside NY 11377

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:45pm

Watch Party of Performance Highlights | FREE

Flamenco Latino Youtube and Facebook Channels

Thursday, October 24, 2024, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

For more info, visit https://www.flamencolatino.com/.