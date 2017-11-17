First Listen: Zac Efron & Zendaya Sing New Track from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

20th Century FOX will soon release THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, hitting theaters Christmas Day, December 25th. Directed by Michael Gracey, and starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, the film showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasekand Justin Paul ("La La Land").

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Below, listen to a just released track written by Pasek & Paul and featuring Zac Efron and Zendaya- "Rewrite the Stars."

