Fired COLOR PURPLE Star Says She Didn't Know She Was Expected to Play a Lesbian Character
The tribunal has begun between Seyi Omooba and Leicester Curve.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musical The Color Purple after a fellow actor shared a screenshot of an anti-gay Facebook post from 2014. The post went viral, resulting in a social media outcry with many calling the actress homophobic.
In the post, Omooba said she did not believe people could be "born gay", and described homosexuality as a sin - "legal" but not "right". Omooba was removed from the production as a result.
Legal action by Omooba was previously set to begin last April, but was postponed due to the global health crisis. Now the tribunal against Curve in Leicester has begun on the grounds of religious discrimination and breach of contract.
According to the BBC, the actress revealed to the tribunal not only that she did not interpret the character of Celie as gay, but that she did not read the full script until days before the hearing.
"[Had I known] the play must be a play about lesbian love, and or that [they] wanted Celie to be portrayed as a lesbian character, I would have had to pull out"," she said. "I would explain my reasons to the director, but I would not make them public. Nobody's reputation would have been damaged as a result."
The tribunal is set to continue through the rest of the week.
Meanwhile, Curve is presenting The Color Purple - at Home - a fully reimagined concert version of the 2019 production, co-produced by Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome. Running later this month, the production is led by T'Shan Williams as Celie, with Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Karen Mavundukure as Sofia, Ako Mitchell as Mister and Simon Anthony Rhoden as Harpo.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One have announced a show direct from the West End, the US and beyond, featuring a glittering cast of UK and international stars p...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...