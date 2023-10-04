'Filmed in Brooklyn' Author Margo Donohue Comes to Maker Faire Coney This Week

The event runs October 6-8, 2023.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

'Filmed in Brooklyn' Author Margo Donohue Comes to Maker Faire Coney This Week

Acclaimed author Margo Donohue, renowned for her expertise in movies filmed in Brooklyn, is set to make a dynamic appearance at this year's Click Here Donohue, whose work spans from the silent film era to modern classics like G oodfellas and the Marvel Universe, is a notable figure in the world of pop culture and film history.

"Filmed in Brooklyn," is a testament to a passion for cinema and a love for the Borough of Brooklyn with a fascination with the connection between pop culture and history. From iconic scenes shot on the Brooklyn streets to behind-the-scenes anecdotes, "Filmed in Brooklyn" offers readers a captivating cinematic journey.

At Maker Faire Coney Island, author Margo Donohue will not only be selling copies of "Filmed in Brooklyn" but will als o be actively seeking connections with individuals, for her next literary contribution, a book based upon the iconic movie, "Saturday Night Fever." With her enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of the subject matter, Donohue aims to uncover untold stories and insights related to this cinematic classic.

To learn more about Margo Donohue and her work, you can find her on various social media platforms under the handle "Brooklyn Fit Chick." This pseudonym also serves as the name of her website, where she shares her insights on fitness, film, and her Brooklyn adventures. Don't miss the opportunity to meet Margo Donohue at Maker Faire Coney Island and expl ore her captivating world of Brooklyn cinema. Her commitment to preserving the borough's cinematic heritage and her relentless pursuit of untold stories promise an enriching experience for film enthusiasts and history buffs alike.




