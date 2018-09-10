Feinstein's/54 Below Will Celebrate Dame Julie Andrews This Sunday

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Celebrates Dame Julie Andrews on Sunday, September 16. What do "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Do-Re-Mi," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Ten Minutes Ago" have in common? Why Dame Julie Andrews of course! Over the course of her practically perfect seven-decade career, Julie has entertained and inspired audiences across the globe with her performances in My Fair Lady, Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music to name just "a few of our favorite things."

Join a cast of Broadway's biggest stars as Feinstein's/54 Below wishes "Happy Birthday" to everyone's favorite singing postulant with a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious show that will be one loverly night!

54 Celebrates Dame Julie Andrews will feature Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia), Eden Eernissee, Ellie Fishman (Finding Neverland First National Tour), Danyel Fulton, Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday), Michael Hartung (Hello, Dolly!), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), and Michael Williams (Bullets Over Broadway). The show was conceived and is directed by Michael Fling, with music direction by Jonathan Brenner.

54 Celebrates Dame Julie Andrews plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 16 @ 9:30 PM. Doors open at 8:45 PM. Tickets start at $35, with Premiums available for $75. Food and beverage minimum of $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/events/dame-julie-andrews/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.

Julie Andrews will not be appearing in this concert.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

