Feinstein's/54 Below Reopens Tonight With George Salazar and Joe Iconis in TWO-PLAYER GAME

Feinstein's/54 Below will reopen its doors officially tonight, June 17. George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite to reopen Feinstein's/54 Below with a revamped sequel to their cabaret act, Two-Player Game. Following the Broadway run of Be More Chill and the release of Two-Player Game as a live album, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand.

Salazar, the Lortel Award-winning actor known for Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell, tick tick BOOM, and most recently the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors joins with Iconis, the Tony-Award nominated musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash"... for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!

The show is currently sold out but those interested in attending can call to be put on a waitlist.

Learn more at https://54below.com/events/two-player-game/.

Other upcoming performances this month include Lauren Marcus, Beth Malone, Andrew Barth Feldman, Robbie Rozelle, and more.

Purchase tickets to all upcoming performances at https://54below.com/.